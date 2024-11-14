New Artifacts at SVPI Airport’s T2 new check-in hall

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 14th Nov – 2024, Now passengers at the Ahmedabad Airport can admire several new artwork installed at the recently inaugurated extended Check-In hall at Terminal T2.

The two major installations are:

Journey of Aspirations Wall: This carved sandstone wall depicts iconic locations and highlights of Gujarat, adorned with three-dimensional bas-relief sculptures clad in hammered metal. The artwork symbolises the entrepreneurial spirit and aspirations for global success of the people of Gujarat.

Pride of Gujarat Lion Sculptures: A floor-mounted stainless-steel sculpture showcasing a pride of Asiatic lions, embellished with traditional Gujarati crafts. The sculptures of these majestic animals represent the State’s manufacturing prowess, strength and national pride.

SVPI Airport is committed toward enhancing the passenger experience at Ahmedabad airport.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) manages Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD), Ahmedabad, India. AIAL operates under the leadership of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the prominent infrastructure arm of the diversified Adani Group.

Leveraging Adani Group’s expertise in transport and logistics hubs, AAHL aims to connect India’s major cities through a strategic hub-and-spoke model. This, coupled with a deep understanding of modern mobility needs, fuels AIAL’s vision to establish Ahmedabad Airport as the premier gateway for passenger and cargo traffic in Western India.

AIAL prioritises sustainable growth, emphasising exceptional customer experiences, efficient operations, and fostering strong stakeholder relationships.