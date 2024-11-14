Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University to Boost Sports Startups in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Nov 14: Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University is excited to launch a pioneering initiative to open ‘Swarrnim Sportspreneur Cell” to support sports startups in Gujarat, catering to India’s growing interest in sports innovation. This initiative seeks to foster entrepreneurship and technological advancements in sports, with a focus on sports technology, fan engagement, and performance analytics.

The market size of the sports industry across India was about 158 billion Indian rupees in 2023. This was a significant leap compared to 2021, bolstered by media spending, sponsorships, and endorsements. This was not only for cricket, but also for football and other emerging sports. The university’s new platform will deliver holistic support for sports startups from ideation to scaling, offering mentorship, funding, and access to industry networks. Through the Swarrnim Startup Foundation, financial support will be available at various stages of startup development, empowering innovative sports ventures with both national and international potential.

Although sports startups in Gujarat are currently few, the university is committed to nurturing emerging talent. The university support for sports ventures will span all stages, from ideation and prototype development to MVP and scaling, with flexible eligibility criteria. Specially INR 50 Lacs fund will be dedicated to nurture sports startups by Swarrnim Sportspreneur Cell.

Rishabh Jain, President of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, remarked, “Sports entrepreneurship is rapidly expanding in India. This initiative will play a pivotal role in positioning Gujarat as a leader in sports innovation and entrepreneurship. Our support will drive the development of tech-based solutions in sports, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to make a substantial impact to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

He further emphasized, “We are actively seeking partnerships with stakeholders across the sports ecosystem—sports authorities, clubs, and leagues. Our goal is to create a community of sports entrepreneurs who can collaborate, innovate, and contribute to Gujarat’s growing prominence in the sports industry. With Bharat as a potential host for the 2036 Olympics, the university initiative aligns seamlessly with Gujarat’s broader goals for sports development. Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University’s commitment to sports entrepreneurship will generate opportunities for innovation, economic growth and position Gujarat as a leader in sports-based entrepreneurship”.