Reliance Foundation’s ‘Kahani Kala Khushi’ launches on Children’s Day to inspire kids nationwide

Reliance employees engage children from disadvantaged communities with inspiring storytelling, art and other activities

During the week of Children’s Day, the initiative will reach about 22,000 children, including children from over 1,100 Anganwadis

The outreach efforts with children will continue over the next few weeks across India

Mumbai, Nov 15: Reliance Foundation’s Kahani Kala Khushi is back! This year’s initiative kicked off on Children’s Day to inspire children across schools and Anganwadi centres through storytelling and other activities across India over the next few weeks.

As part of this initiative, employee volunteers from across Reliance businesses, representatives of organisations partnering with Reliance Foundation in this initiative and communities will engage with children from disadvantaged backgrounds. During the week, the initiative will reach about 22,000 children.

Marking Children’s Day on Thursday, the initiative began at a government school in Mumbai, where over 400 Reliance employees volunteered engaged 3,800 children through storytelling, art, outdoor and indoor games. Over the next few days, hundreds of such volunteers will engage with children across the country. In Maharashtra and Telangana, the initiative began in 63 Anganwadis for pre-school aged children on Thursday and is set to reach 18,000 children in more than 1,100 Anganwadis during November 14 – 16. Kahani Kala Khushi initiative aims to build communication skills and confidence in children along with their cognitive functioning, driven by Reliance Foundation’s commitment to children and youth as a core area of our work the aim is to build aspirations of young people to shape a strong and prosperous nation.

Reliance Foundation is committed to spreading joy among children from disadvantaged communities around this time of the year for over a decade now. This year’s Kahani Kala Khushi initiative is an intensive effort to combine storytelling and art with inspiration to engage children. Last year’s initiative was held in 25 cities reaching out to over 17,000 children.