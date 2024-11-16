Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India register 3-0 win over Olympic medallist China in Rajgir

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 16 : The Indian women’s hockey team defeated Paris Olympic Games silver medallist China 3-0 in their penultimate group stage match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

The heavyweight clash saw Sangita Kumari (32’), skipper Salima Tete (37’), and Deepika (60’) find the back of the net, capping off a well-rounded performance from India. This game solidified India’s position at the top of the table while Deepika also secured her spot at the top of the goal-scoring chart, now boasting 8 goals to her name. India took the initiative right from the starting whistle, with Deepika earning a penalty corner within seconds of the whistle.

She attempted a powerful flick toward the goal, but China’s goalkeeper Surong Wu made a strong save. India dictated the tempo with slick passes and clever movement, while China could only manage occasional counter-attacks. Five minutes into the quarter, Sharmila picked up the ball at the half-line and drove towards the shooting circle. She passed to Sunelita, who quickly found Deepika, but the onrushing ‘keeper thwarted her attempt. As China grew into the game and regained some territory, neither team managed to break down the other’s defense, and the first quarter ended goalless. China had the first chance in the second quarter on a counter-attack.

Chencheng Liu blazed the ball across the goal, causing Indian custodian Bichu to scramble, but no one was on hand to poke the ball in. India endured and earned a penalty corner five minutes into the quarter, but Udita’s shot was easily stopped. The next chance fell to China’s Yanan Xu, who attempted a reverse Tomahawk from the left wing, but her shot found the side netting. India responded by earning another penalty corner, but they too failed to convert. The game became more end-to-end, with neither team willing to give an inch, and the deadlock continued into the second half. India stepped it up a gear in the third quarter. Deepika seized a miss-pass high up the pitch and found Lalremsiami alone at the centre of the shooting circle, but her first-time shot was easily swatted away.

Undeterred, India regained possession, and Sushila fired a deceptive pass from the backline to Sangita Kumari, who quickly reacted to deflect the rocket pass into the goal, breaking the deadlock. Five minutes later, Preeti Dubey embarked on a marauding drive along the baseline and passed to an unmarked Salima Tete, who made a late run into the circle and simply pushed the ball into the goal, doubling India’s lead. Despite a few more threats to score in the rest of the quarter, both teams couldn’t find the finishing touch. China wrestled more possession in the final quarter in search of their first goal, but India showcased exemplary defense and remained composed on the ball. With five minutes left in the game, Sunelita Toppo unleashed a powerful shot toward the goal, but it was swatted away.

China quickly picked up the ball to hunt for a goal on the counter, but Bichu was alert to avert any danger. In a bid to peg India back and further bolster their attacking prowess, China took off their keeper with three minutes left in the game. However, India held firm and initiated a counter in the last minute, resulting in a penalty corner. Without a keeper in goal, Deepika stepped up and unleashed a powerful drag flick, sealing the match at 3-0 in India’s favour.