Reviving Heritage Through Music and Light: Crraft of Art Marks 15 Years at Adalaj Ni Vav

Heritage Meets Harmony: Crraft of Art’s 15-Year Journey to Draw 4,500+ to Adalaj Ni Vav’s Free Musical Extravaganza

An Unforgettable Evening of Indian Rhythms, Dance, and Heritage Awaits at the Iconic Stepwell on November 24

Tabla Maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi Leads a Star-Studded Lineup at Adalaj Ni Vav’s Water Festival

By Rafat Quadri

SUNDAY Special Report:

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: Crraft of Art marks its 15-year milestone with the highly anticipated Water Festival at the historic Adalaj Ni Vav on Sunday, November 24, 2024. This year’s theme, “Drums of India,” promises an unforgettable evening of traditional rhythms set against the breathtaking backdrop of this architectural wonder.

Crraft of Art has been founded by Birwa Qureshi, an accomplished architect and Bharatanatyam dancer, who is married into an illustrious music family, She has dedicated her past 15 years to revitalizing India’s historic monuments. Through innovative use of music, light, and ambiance, the organization has created immersive experiences that captivate younger audiences while showcasing heritage sites in their full splendor. By making history and culture accessible and relevant, Crraft of Art bridges the gap between tradition and modernity.

“Crraft of Art has dedicated itself to reviving historic monuments with the power of music and soulful performances,” said Birwa Qureshi, Founder and Artistic Director. “The Water Festival at Adalaj Ni Vav is a celebration of this journey—a harmonious blend of music, heritage, and history that connects audiences to India’s cultural legacy.”

Reflecting on a cherished moment from her journey, Birwa from Crraft of Art shared a heartfelt memory:“In 2015, during the Patan Festival, after the program concluded and the audience began to leave, an elderly gentleman approached my father and me. Turning to my dad, he asked, ‘Is she your daughter? She has done an incredible job. Centuries ago, Queen Udaymati built this place as a tribute to King Bhimdev I, and today, your daughter has brought it back to life.’ My father was deeply moved by this praise; his eyes welled up with tears of joy and pride. That moment filled me with immense fulfillment and continues to inspire me to pursue my passion and profession with unwavering enthusiasm.”

A Star-Studded Evening at Adalaj Ni Vav

The festival will showcase a spectacular lineup of national and international artists. Leading the ensemble is Tabla Maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, bringing his renowned family’s classical percussion legacy to the stage. Joining him are:

• Vijay Prakash: Acclaimed vocalist known for his evocative performances.

• Dilshad Khan: Sarangi maestro whose music resonates with tradition.

• Sridar Parthasarathy: Renowned mridangam player.

• Uma Shankar: Ghatam virtuoso.

• Navin Sharma: Master of the dholak.

• Vijay Chavan: Dholki specialist.

• Khete Khan: Khartal artist par excellence.

• Sangeet Haldipur: Keyboard maestro.

• Gino Banks: Dynamic drummer.

• Sheldon D’Silva: Expert bassist.

• Rhythm Shaw: Guitar prodigy.

The evening will also feature the electrifying Veergarjana Dhol Tashe Pathak and the mesmerizing Purulia Chhau Dance Academy. Sandhya Mridul, acclaimed actor and performer, will host the event, adding her unique flair to the proceedings.

A Monument Reimagined

Through innovative lighting design, the intricate architecture of Adalaj Ni Vav will be illuminated, creating an ethereal atmosphere that highlights the monument’s timeless beauty. With the blessings and support of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Crraft of Art has successfully hosted 35 heritage festivals over the years, mainly in Gujarat and Maharashtra. These events have garnered widespread acclaim for their artistic excellence, creative presentation, and their role in fostering public engagement with India’s monumental heritage.

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

• Venue: Adalaj Ni Vav

• Entry: Free (Registration on bookmyshow.com; first-come, first-served basis)

Join Crraft of Art for an evening where music, light, and history come together, celebrating 15 years of preserving and reimagining India’s heritage.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

