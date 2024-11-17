Step Into Sri Lanka’s Soul: The Enchanting World of Kandyan Dance

Sri Lanka’s Kandyan Cultural Centre: An Evening of Dance, Ritual, and Cultural Legacy

SRI LANKA SERIES -8

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad (India), Nov 17: Located in the vibrant heart of Kandy, the Kandyan Cultural Centre offers an unforgettable journey into Sri Lanka’s rich heritage through its captivating nightly performances. With a showcase of 11 iconic dance forms steeped in history and spiritual symbolism, this cultural experience immerses visitors in the rhythmic pulse, vibrant costumes, and profound traditions that define Kandyan legacy.

From the graceful movements of the Peacock Dance to the mesmerizing intensity of Fire Walking, each performance is a living tribute to the island’s cultural spirit, leaving audiences enthralled and inspired.

Located in the heart of Kandy, Sri Lanka, the Kandyan Cultural Centre offers one of the most captivating cultural experiences for tourists looking to dive into the island’s rich heritage. Every evening, this venue comes alive with traditional music and dance performances that showcase the intricacies of Sri Lanka’s Kandyan legacy. These performances, renowned for their vibrant costumes, intense rhythms, and powerful symbolism, serve as a gateway into the spiritual and historical depth of the island’s unique identity. Tourists often find themselves mesmerized by the energetic movements, rhythmic drumming, and mystical rituals, making this event a must-visit for anyone in Kandy.

Here is a look at the 11 iconic dance forms presented at the Kandyan Cultural Centre, each with its own story and cultural significance:

Magul Bera Dance

The Magul Bera Dance is traditionally performed to welcome guests at auspicious occasions, such as weddings and ceremonies. The word “magul” means “auspicious,” and this dance is believed to invoke blessings for a prosperous beginning. Performed to the beats of the magul bera drum, the dancers’ graceful movements symbolize respect and hospitality, setting a ceremonial tone for the rest of the performance.

Puja Natuma

Puja Natuma is a sacred dance offered to deities as a sign of reverence and devotion. “Puja” translates to “offering” in Sinhala, and this dance is performed with slow, fluid movements that embody the dancers’ respect and humility toward the divine. Often seen at temple festivals, the Puja Natuma is a graceful dance that invokes blessings and protection from the gods.

Naga Gurulu

The Naga Gurulu Dance depicts the mythological battle between the naga (snake) and the gurulu (eagle), representing the balance of forces in nature. The dance movements are symbolic of the snake’s undulating movements and the eagle’s powerful strikes, capturing the essence of both creatures. This dance often evokes a sense of mystery and respect for the natural world.

Mayura Natuma

Inspired by the elegance of the peacock, the Mayura Natuma celebrates beauty, grace, and spiritual protection. In Sri Lankan culture, the peacock is a revered bird, often associated with Lord Kataragama, a popular deity. Dancers imitate the peacock’s movements, spreading their arms gracefully to mimic the bird’s majestic feathers, bringing a sense of peace and beauty to the performance.

Kulu Natuma

The Kulu Natuma, or Harvest Dance, portrays the rhythm and joy of rural agricultural life. Dancers carry traditional winnowing baskets and simulate the actions of harvesting, winnowing, and threshing. This dance serves as a tribute to Sri Lanka’s agricultural roots and the importance of the rice harvest to local communities. The rhythmic movements and light-hearted atmosphere capture the harmony between the people and the land.

Pantheru Natuma

Pantheru Natuma is a dance that incorporates the use of circular metal rings called pantheru, which are adorned with small cymbals. The dancers skillfully spin and manipulate these rings, creating a mesmerizing visual display. The dance is performed to celebrate victory and joy, and its lively movements symbolize the dancer’s courage and prowess.

Ves Natuma

Perhaps the most iconic of Kandyan dances, the Ves Natuma is a deeply spiritual dance traditionally performed by male dancers. Dressed in elaborate headdresses and beaded costumes, the dancers move in intricate patterns to honor the gods. The ves headdress is considered sacred, and its use in the dance transforms the performer into a spiritual figure, believed to bring blessings to the audience.

Gini Sisila

The Gini Sisila, or Fire Dance, is a thrilling and hypnotic performance that involves handling flames. Dancers use burning torches to create elaborate patterns, showcasing their mastery over fire. This ritualistic dance is performed to purify the space and protect against evil spirits. The daring moves, combined with the flickering flames, create an awe-inspiring experience that leaves the audience in a trance.

Perehara Natuma

Perehara Natuma is part of the Esala Perahera procession, one of Sri Lanka’s most famous Buddhist festivals held in honor of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha. The dance is performed in elaborate costumes, accompanied by drumming and chanting. It is both a religious and cultural event, meant to pay homage to the relic while showcasing the rich heritage of Kandyan dance.

The Drum Orchestra (Bera Vadya)

The Drum Orchestra, or Bera Vadya, is a powerful ensemble of drummers who perform throughout the evening. The orchestra includes various drums, such as the geta bera, yak bera, dawula, and thammatama. Each drum has a unique sound and role in the orchestra, creating a vibrant soundscape that energizes the dancers and captivates the audience. The drumming is not only musical but deeply symbolic, representing the heartbeat of the Kandyan culture.

Fire Walking

Fire Walking is a ritual of endurance and devotion, where performers walk barefoot over a bed of hot embers. This ancient practice is often part of religious ceremonies dedicated to deities like Kataragama. Fire walkers prepare through meditation and prayer, believing that their faith will protect them from harm. For spectators, this act is both a spiritual and awe-inspiring testament to the strength of the performers’ beliefs and mental focus.

A Uniquely Spiritual and Cultural Experience

The Kandyan Cultural Centre provides a mesmerizing experience, merging the vibrancy of dance, the resonance of drums, and the mysticism of fire rituals. As each dance unfolds, visitors are transported through centuries of Sri Lankan history, witnessing traditions that have been meticulously preserved. For tourists, the Kandyan Cultural Centre offers not only entertainment but also a rare insight into the island’s spiritual and cultural essence, leaving a lasting impression of Sri Lanka’s heritage.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

