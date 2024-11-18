NSE Pavilion at IITF Promotes Investor Awareness

BILKULONLINE

Pavilion at IITF, New Delhi set up by NSE under the aegis of SEBI along with other MIIs, to promote Investor Awareness in the securities market

Ahmedabad, Nov 18: NSE under the aegis of SEBI in collaboration with other MIIs, NISM and AMFI have set up a pavilion at 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Whole Time Member, SEBI inaugurated the pavilion in the presence of Amit Pradhan, Regional Director SEBI NRO, Sashi Krishnan (Director, NISM), Ankit Sharma (CRO, NSE) and other senior representatives of all other MIIs and AMFI. Kamlesh Chandra Varshney (WTM, SEBI) and Sashi Krishnan (Director, NISM) shared their valuable perspectives with the audience about protecting the interest of investors in the securities market, promoting and educating them about the securities market thereby making them informed and empowered investors. Shri Ankit Sharma (CRO, NSE) presented the vote of thanks and highlighted the significance of our participation in the trade fair thereby focussing on our commitment of financial wellbeing of investors.

The capital market pavilion offers a wide range of interactive and informative activities that focus on empowering investors to make informed investment decisions. It also offers activities like investor awareness workshops/seminars, interactive display screens to provide information about markets and financial products, grievance redressal helpdesk, etc. This is coupled with exciting quizzes and games to test financial knowledge of the investors in the securities market.

The event aims at enhancing financial literacy, awareness in securities market and fostering a culture of informed investing amongst individuals. Visitors to the stall were provided valuable insights, tools to navigate the financial and securities market landscape effectively and engaged them through various activities to promote Investor Awareness in the securities market. The pavilion at the Fair is open from 14th to 27th November 2024.