Rajoo Engineers Expands “Yantralaya” with Advanced Japanese Machinery to Enhance Manufacturing Excellence

Rajoo Engineers Elevates Manufacturing Standards with Advanced Japanese Machinery, Reinforcing TQM Excellence

Rajkot, Nov 18: Rajoo Engineers Limited, a leader in the plastic extrusion machinery-manufacturing sector, has made a strategic leap with a Rs. 300 million investment in its Yantralaya, now upgraded with advanced 5-axis vertical multitasking machinery from Japan. This significant enhancement boosts Rajoo’s production capacity by 40%, while elevating precision, efficiency, and Total Quality Management (TQM) standards. This expansion enables Rajoo to meet rising global demand for high-quality extrusion machinery with minimum human intervention during the set production and reduced dependency on manual processes.

Utsav Doshi, Jt. Managing Director of Rajoo Engineers Ltd., commented on the expansion, stating, “The investment in Yantralaya and the integration of advanced machinery reflect our ongoing commitment to bringing world-class manufacturing standards to India. This expansion is not only about increased production; it is about harnessing technology to enhance precision, reduce human intervention, and ultimately create value for our customers. Yantralaya stands as a testament to our vision of pushing boundaries in manufacturing excellence.”