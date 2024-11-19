Indian Army Wraps Up ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ Disaster Relief Drill

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 19: The Indian Army successfully conducted the Multilateral Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ at Ahmedabad and Porbandar on 18 and 19 November 2024. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff attended this significant event which showcased India’s disaster response readiness.

The exercise conducted by the Konark Corps of Southern Command of Indian Army, was conducted over two days from 18 to 19 November 2024 at Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat. The inaugural event of the exercise at Ahmedabad on 18 November 2024 featured a Table Top Exercise, focusing on the theme of ‘Cyclone in Coastal Region of Gujarat’. Representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), Meteorological Department and FICCI attended the event along with Indian Armed Forces officials. The second day witnessed Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration held at Chowpatty Beach at Porbandar on 19 November 2024.

The Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration featured various agencies practicing coordinated logistics, rapid response and effective disaster management strategies in a simulated cyclone scenario. This event highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force & other Central & State Agencies in addressing natural disasters.

The demonstration started with requisition for the Armed Forces from civil administration. Multi Agency recce and surveillance was carried out of the affected area, post which personnel were inserted for carrying out rescue operations. Casualty evacuation was demonstrated with assistance from the assets fielded during the exercise. The demonstration culminated with ‘Resuscitation and Rehabilitation’ of affected citizens.

In alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, an Industrial Display was also organized alongside the demonstration, providing a platform for Indian defence industries to showcase their innovations and manufacturing capabilities in disaster response technology. This event underscored India’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in disaster management.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff lauded all participants for their efforts and dedication for organizing this professionally conducted exercise and executing it with excellence and finesse. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reinforced India’s commitment to Global Humanitarian Efforts wherein it has consistently emerged as a beacon of hope and assistance to many across the world in times of their crisis, in extending vital assistance to Nations as well as peoples in distress. “The Indian Armed Forces”, “in recent years, played a pivotal role in disaster relief operations, including search and rescue missions, provision of humanitarian aid and medical support”. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also commended participants from Indian Industries, who had showcased indigenous HADR equipment, in line with the Government’s vision of a developed, self-reliant India. He extended his sincere gratitude to the State Government of Gujarat and Industrial Partners, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for their support to the Indian military as well as for their active involvement in this exercise. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also appreciated the participation of Foreign Delegates, which expounded the Indian philosophy of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam” – the “World as One Family’’, consistently championed by the Prime Minister.

The opening event of the exercise on 18 November 2024 included a Table top Exercise (TTX) centered on the theme ‘Cyclone in the Coastal Region of Gujarat.’ The exercise simulated a disaster scenario affecting the cyclone-prone Okha-Porbandar coastline, where all participating agencies brainstormed disaster relief strategies and establishing effective joint mechanisms for implementation of those strategies. It aimed at addressing gaps in interagency integration and cooperation ensuring a swift and coordinated response to natural disasters. The Table top Exercise (TTX) was attended by members of NDMA led by Lieutenant General Ata Hasnain (Retd) and other senior functionaries of Armed Forces, State Disaster Management Authority, other Central and State Governmental agencies and industry, besides representatives from nine Friendly Foreign Countries.

15 Senior officials and representatives from Nine Friendly Foreign Countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Indian Ocean Region and South East Asia attended this significant event on both days. Their participation underscored the importance of international collaboration, allowing for the exchange of best practices, domain knowledge, and experience in disaster management. Exercise ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ represented a significant step towards strengthening India’s preparedness and response capabilities, solidifying its leadership in disaster management at the global stage.

The Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ has not only enhanced our national disaster response capabilities but also added valuable contributions to the global dialogue on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.