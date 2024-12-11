‘Welcome’ actor Mushtaq Khan’s harrowing experience with a kidnapping attempt

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actor Mushtaq Khan, who is known for his work in ‘Welcome’, and was recently seen in the horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’, has shared that he was kidnapped from the Delhi-Meerut highway.

As per media reports, the actor was allegedly lured under the pretext of attending an award function in Meerut on November 20, but unbeknownst to him that it would become one of the most harrowing few hours of his life. The actor was reportedly invited to an event, and the kidnappers arranged his flight tickets and also transferred an advance payment to his account.

However, once the actor landed in Delhi, things quickly went south as he was picked up and driven to a secluded area near Bijnor, where he was held hostage by his kidnappers for nearly 12 hours. The kidnappers tortured him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. Despite the ordeal, the kidnappers only managed to take only Rs 2 lakh from Khan’s and his son’s bank accounts. How the actor escaped is a story in itself which is reminiscent of any Hindi movie from the 1970s. He was able to escape after hearing the morning azaan. When the senior actor noticed that there was a mosque close by, he took advantage of the situation and fled.

He also asked for assistance from the residents. Mushtaq returned home safely with the help of the police. The police have started investigating this incident. Mushtaq Khan is reportedly doing well right now and will likely speak to the media in the next few days to give a detailed account of his kidnapping.