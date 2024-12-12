31 pc Indian leaders expect substantial transformation from AI in less than 1 year

Bengaluru, Dec 12: As the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) grows in India, 31 per cent of leaders are expecting substantial transformation from AI in less than one year, experts said on Wednesday.

The inaugural ‘Google Workspace Media Summit’ here revealed that almost 70 per cent of enterprises utilise ‘Help me write’ in Docs or Gmail incorporating Gemini AI’s suggestions, and over 75 per cent of users generate images in slides. At the event, customers from leading Indian enterprises like HCL Software, Zomato and JK Cement showcased tangible benefits of using Google Workspace, including improved communication, streamlined workflows, and enhanced productivity.

According to Sumedha Chakraborty, Country Head, Google Workspace, India and South Asia, they are seeing incredible interest in Gemini for Workspace. “It’s transforming how people work by boosting the efficiency, creativity, productivity, and security of their organizations. At Google Workspace, we remain committed to advancing innovation while prioritizing robust security and privacy measures,” said Chakraborty.

The custom large language models (LLMs) are blocking more spam and responding to threats faster than ever before, “reaffirming our commitment to innovation, productivity, and security,” she mentioned. Google Workspace has over 3 billion monthly active users globally. According to a recent ‘Total Economic Impact’ study by Forrester, Google Workspace is a game-changer for businesses seeking to unlock greater productivity and cost savings. The analysis found that Google Workspace saves companies 171 hours per user annually — equivalent to an extra month of work to the year.

It also reduces on-demand tech support costs by 20 per cent and delivers an impressive 331 per cent return on investment (ROI). With custom-built LLMs, Gmail’s spam protection has improved significantly, blocking 20 per cent more spam and analysing 1,000 times more user-reported spam daily. In Google Drive, LLMs have accelerated responses to novel spam and phishing attacks by 90 per cent, greatly enhancing security response times, informed the company.