Axis AMC’s newest branch in GIFT City aims to strengthen global expansion and opportunities

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 12: Axis Asset Management Company (Axis AMC), a leading player in the asset management industry, today, inaugurated its branch in GIFT City, India’s premier international financial services hub.

This strategic expansion underscores the AMC’s commitment to enhancing its global footprint and catering to a diverse, expanding investor base as India becomes a global investment destination.

The new branch is located at Unit No. 1608 & 1609, Signature Building, 16th Floor, Block 13B, Zone-1, GIFT SEZ, GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat – 382 355. It was inaugurated by B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, of Axis Mutual Fund.

With GIFT City’s cutting-edge financial infrastructure and favourable regulatory environment, Axis AMC aims to play a pivotal role in facilitating both inbound and outbound investments. The branch is Axis AMC’s offshore hub that provides access to global investors seeking to allocate to Indian markets.

It would also provide investment solutions to local investors seeking to invest in global markets through the Liberalised Investment Scheme (LRS) route. The branch will provide an extensive suite of investment products targeting both individual and institutional investors, with a particular focus on the Indian diaspora and international clients.

“We are excited to establish our presence in GIFT City, which aligns perfectly with our global strategy,” said Rakhee Bhagchandani – Head of Offshore Business, Axis AMC. “Our new branch serves as an offshore hub for both – global investors looking at India solutions and Indian investors looking at global solutions.

The branch is registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as Fund Management Entity (Retail) to carry out, inter alia, investment management and portfolio management services activities from GIFT City. It is led by a seasoned team of professionals, including a compliance officer, fund manager and principal officer, ensuring the highest standards of financial management and compliance.

This new chapter in Axis AMC’s growth strategy further strengthens the company’s reputation as a trusted asset manager. With its expanded presence, Axis AMC is poised to serve an even broader range of investors and aspires to position itself as a leader in the international financial services centre.