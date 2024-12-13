Gukesh scripts history, becomes youngest World Chess Champion ever

Singapore, Dec 13: India’s D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match, here.

The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian to win the World Chess Champion.

By beating Ding, Gukesh became the 18th World Champion in the over century-long history of chess and the youngest after beating Garry Kasparov’s record of winning the title at the age of 22 and heralding the arrival of a new king on the chess horizon. Gukesh is the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship title, claiming the title in just over a decade after five-time Champion Viswanathan Anand had lost the title to Magnus Carlsen of Norway in Chennai in 2013.

Carlsen has abdicated the crown in 2023, paving the way for Ding to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi. In a winner-takes-all 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship match Ding had steered towards a draw after starting with Reversed Grunfeld variation of Zukertort Opening, the 32-year-old from China made a sensational blunder. In an unexpected turn of events, when it seemed that the final game was going to end in a draw and the tiebreaks were unavoidable, the champion made a huge mistake, making a rook move that resulted in his bishop getting pinned in a rook-pawn ending with both players having one bishop.

Having battled it out for 13 games over three weeks, Ding was looking forward to the rapid and blitz tiebreakers as had effectively countered the aggressive tactics of the young Indian challenger to steer the game towards a drawish position. “I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder” Ding explained in the post-game press conference. Gukesh couldn’t believe his eyes when Ding Liren blundered 55.Rf2: “At the first moment I didn’t see that I was winning. When I realised that I was winning it was the best moment of my life”. It was so sudden that Gukesh initially did not see it and then nearly leapt out of his chair, took a pause, settled his nerves, exchanged the rook and bishop and Ding was forced to resign in 58 moves. “I have been dreaming of this for the last 10-12 years since I started playing chess and the only way to explain this is that I am living my dream.

Firstly, thankfully to God as I am living a miracle and it could be possible only because of God,” said Gukesh, who praised Ding Liren for the fight he put in this match despite not being in great physical condition. With this win, Gukesh pocketed prize money of $1.35 million (approx Rs 11.45 crore) while Ding Liren took $1.15 million (approx Rs 9.75 crore) from the total prize fund of US$2.5 million. Of the $1.35 million, Gukesh pocketed $600,000 (approx Rs 5.07 crore) outrightly by winning three games. Liren, by winning two games, won $400,000 (approx Rs 3.38 crore).