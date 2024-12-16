Nita M. Ambani: Our focus is on nurturing and developing young talent through our women’s team

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 16: Nita M. Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, expressed her satisfaction with the team Mumbai Indians have assembled for the WPL 2025 season while also outlining the team’s vision and wanting to back youngsters.

Speaking after the auction in Bengaluru on Sunday, Nita M. Ambani, said, “We are all very happy and satisfied with the team we have assembled today. Auctions are exciting and emotional at the same time. I am so proud of all the girls who have participated in the auction today and all the girls who have now become part of the Mumbai Indians family: G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari.”

Nita M. Ambani welcomed the four new players with a message, saying, “We warmly welcome you to the Mumbai Indians family. Mumbai Indians has always tried to scout, nurture and develop young talent. We have done this with our men’s team, and it is a proud feeling to see Bumrah, Hardik and now Tilak representing India on the global stage. We are trying to do the same thing with our girls too. Last year, we picked Sajana up in the auction. It’s wonderful to see her now playing for Team India.”

Mumbai Indians also managed to add the highly rated and much coveted G Kamalini to the roster. The 16-year-old from Tamil Nadu made her India U19 debut v Pakistan U19s earlier in the day in the U19 Asia Cup. Talking about her signing, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “This year we are very excited about the 16-year-old Kamalini. Our scouts have been tracking her for some time and she is a very exciting new talent to look out for. So, in all, a satisfying day at the auction.”

Mumbai Indians are the inaugural champions in the WPL and added four players to complete the 18-member squad by getting South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta and Rajasthan pacer Akshita Maheshwari in addition to Kamalini.