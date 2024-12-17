Ambuja Cements announces Amalgamation of its Subsidiaries

Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement to be merged with parent company

Ahmedabad, Dec 17: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, today announced separate Schemes of Arrangement of its subsidiaries Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL) and Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL). The proposed Schemes inter alia provide for the Amalgamation of SIL and PCIL with Ambuja Cements.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “This merger aims to make our company more competitive and efficient, ultimately enhancing shareholder value. Enhanced working capital management and internal funds will support the growth of our business operations. Unified cash flow management will pool resources for faster expansion and cost savings in administration and governance, thereby simplifying compliance requirements. This advancement through a larger entity will increase market competitiveness and deliver greater value to our shareholders.”

SIL has a clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA, cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA, and limestone reserves of ~1 billion tonnes. SIL’s Sanghipuram plant is India’s largest single-location cement and clinker unit by capacity, with a captive jetty and captive power plant.

Penna has four integrated plants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with a grinding unit in Maharashtra. It has an operational capacity of 10 MTPA. Additionally, two plants, with a capacity of 2 MTPA each, are under construction in Krishnapatnam and Jodhpur, expected to be completed within next 8-12 months. It also has five bulk cement terminals at Kolkata, Gopalpur, Karaikal, Kochi, and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

Ambuja Cements will issue 12 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for every 100 equity shares of SIL of face value Rs. 10/- each as recommended by the valuers and accepted by the Board and thereby, the eligible shareholders of SIL will become the shareholders of Ambuja Cements.

These transactions will be effected with requisite approvals from related stakeholders and authorities, anticipated to be completed within 9-12 months’ time.