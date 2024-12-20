Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval for Divalproex Sodium Capsules

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 20: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) announced that it has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Divalproex Sodium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 125 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Depakote Sprinkle Capsules, 125 mg, of AbbVie Inc.

Divalproex Sodium is an anti-epileptic drug indicated for monotherapy and adjunctive therapy of complex partial seizures and simple and complex absence seizures; adjunctive therapy in patients with multiple seizure types that include absence seizures. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Divalproex Sodium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 125 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 61.1 million for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 220 ANDA approvals (193 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.