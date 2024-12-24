Champions Trophy: India-Pak clash on Feb 23 in Dubai, final on March 9

Dubai, Dec 24 : India will take on defending champions and arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on February 23 in the Champions Trophy 2025 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the marquee tournament, set to begin on February 19.

In the tournament opener, hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Karachi with the final scheduled for March 9. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, played across venues in Pakistan and Dubai. The teams are divided into two groups: Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Pakistan will host most of the matches, but all of India’s group games and the first semi-final will be played in Dubai. In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to play host to the tournament. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final. If India qualifies for the final, it will also be moved to Dubai; otherwise, Lahore will host the championship match.

Reserve days are scheduled for both semi-finals and the final. The Dubai leg begins on February 20 with India taking on Bangladesh. Group B campaign begins on February 21, with Afghanistan squaring up against South Africa in Karachi. A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on February 22, with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.

Groups: Group A – Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh Group B – South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: February 19, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan February 20, Bangladesh v India, Dubai February 21, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan February 22, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan February 23, Pakistan v India, Dubai February 24, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan February 25, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan February 26, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan February 27, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan February 28, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan March 1, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan March 2, New Zealand v India, Dubai March 4, Semi-final 1, Dubai March 5, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan March 9, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai) March 10, Reserve day.