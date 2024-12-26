Dr. Manmohan Singh, legendary economist and former PM, passes away

New Delhi, Dec 26: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health. The news of Dr. Singh’s death has been confirmed by the AIIMS in a statement that read: “With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26.

Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.” Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill. Dr. Singh, who served as country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India’s economy and integrate it into the global market. A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage. His government was also known for implementing crucial legislations in areas such as education, food security, and information.

Dr. Singh’s death has left the nation in mourning, with leaders from all political parties and across the world paying tribute to his legacy. His contributions to the field of economics and public service will be remembered for generations. He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations. In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country’s Finance Minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy. As the two-term Prime Minister of the UPA, he stayed at the top post from 2004 and 2014, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till early this year. In his political career, Singh has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004. Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22 after the 2004 general elections and took the oath of office for a second term on May 22, 2009.

He represented Assam for five terms in the Upper House and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019. His last intervention in Parliament was against demonetisation, describing it as an “organised loot and legalised plunder”. Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, Singh received his Bachelor’s and Master’s in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively. Manmohan Singh completed his Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957. He followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.