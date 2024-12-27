Gensol Engineering Secures EPC Contract from NTPC Renewable Energy

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 27: Gensol Engineering Limited, a prominent leader in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, has secured a significant EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL). This contract entails the Development of 225MW-AC (Equivalent To 276 MWDC) Grid Connected Solar PV Projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately INR 897.47 crores, inclusive of taxes and duties. The contract between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering Limited was formally executed last week, marking a substantial milestone for both entities in their pursuit of advancing renewable energy infrastructure in India.

Commenting on the development, Shilpa Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Solar EPC (India) at Gensol Engineering Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious PV project contract by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) at GSECL SOLAR PARK (STAGE-III), located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. This collaboration demonstrates the belief in Gensol’s leadership in project management proficiency and renewable expertise. Recognizing the customer needs, and excellent execution together with world-best technology and O&M expertise is what sets apart us from other EPC players.

This order is paramount for fulfilling India’s escalating need for clean and sustainable energy, in line with the government’s vision to fulfill this need. We remain pledged to make our utmost contributions in all respects.”