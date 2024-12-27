Indian Coast Guard Rescues Nine Crew Members from Sunken Vessel in the North Arabian Sea

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 27: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued nine crew members from the sunken Indian vessel MSV Taj Dhare Haram in the North Arabian Sea on December 26, 2024.

This challenging humanitarian mission was conducted under adverse sea conditions, showcasing seamless collaboration between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of Mumbai, India, and Karachi, Pakistan.

The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow), MSV Taj Dhare Haram, departed from Mundra and was en route to Socotra, Yemen, when it reportedly sank due to rough seas and onboard flooding. The distress signal was detected by an ICG Dornier surveillance aircraft, which promptly alerted MRCC Mumbai and ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. The ICGS Shoor, already on forward area patrol, was immediately redirected to the scene, while MRCC Pakistan notified mariners in the area.

The ICGS Shoor raced to the reported location and conducted an extensive search. Around 1600 hours, approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, within Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region, the crew members were located in a liferaft. All nine individuals were successfully rescued just before the vessel sank.

The rescued crew received medical attention onboard the ICGS Shoor and were reported to be in good health. They are currently being transported to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat.

This operation highlights the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea, reflecting its motto, “We Protect.”