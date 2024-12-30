Waaree Energies Sets Industry Benchmark with India’s First EPD-Certified Solar Panels

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian solar panel manufacturer to publish independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its advanced Bifacial MonoPERC and TOPCon solar panels.

Certified under The International EPD System, these declarations highlight Waaree’s commitment to environmental accountability and pioneering sustainable manufacturing practices.

These EPDs, based on rigorous Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) conducted by Sphera Solutions, quantify the environmental impact of Waaree’s solar panels from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal. Both panel types are designed to reduce environmental footprints, with TOPCon panels classified as ultra-low-carbon products.

Performance and Sustainability Highlights:

MonoPERC Panels : Efficiency of 21.36% and a power rating of 550 Wp with a life cycle carbon footprint of 0.447 kg CO₂ eq./Wp.

TOPCon Panels: Industry-leading efficiency of 22.03% and a power rating of 600 Wp, with an ultra-low-carbon footprint of 0.368 kg CO₂ eq./Wp.

Emphasizing on the development, Dr. Amit Paithankar, Chief Executive Officer, Waaree Energies Limited said, “Our EPDs set a new benchmark for sustainability in the renewable energy sector. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, we empower stakeholders to make informed decisions for a low-carbon future. This milestone aligns with our vision of delivering innovative, high-performance solar solutions while contributing to global Net Zero ambitions and advancing India’s leadership in renewable energy.”

These achievements exemplify Waaree’s efforts in integrating renewable energy sources and sustainable practices in manufacturing. The company’s commitment aligns with SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), ensuring access to reliable and sustainable energy for all its stakeholders. Furthermore, with these verified EPDs, Waaree Energies reinforces its position as a sustainability pioneer, fostering global adoption of cleaner energy solutions.