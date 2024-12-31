10 NGE Payloads successfully Deployed on POEM-4 of PSLV-C60 Mission

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 31: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) facilitated the successful establishment and operationalization of 10 hosted payloads from Non-Government Entities (NGEs) on board the POEM-4 module of the PSLV-C60/SPADEX mission by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The mission that launched today, carried out in-orbit scientific experiments at an altitude of 350 km with a 55-degree inclination, utilizing the spent PS4 stage repurposed as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4).

POEM, an innovative platform that repurposes the fourth stage of the PSLV into an orbital experiment module after the primary mission. It conducts scientific and technological experiments in orbit. Equipped with essential capabilities like power supply, telemetry, and command support, POEM enables seamless operations for on board experiments. By leveraging existing infrastructure, it offers a cost-effective and rapid development approach for diverse research pursuits.

Commenting on the POEM deployment Dr Pawan Goenka- Chairman IN-SPACe said, “The PSLV Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) is a practical solution deployed by ISRO that allows Indian start-ups, academic institutions, and research organizations to test their space technologies without the need to launch entire satellites. By making this platform accessible, we are reducing entry barriers and enabling a wider range of entities to contribute to the space sector. At IN-SPACe, our role is to create opportunities for such collaborations and ensure that India’s private sector can grow alongside advancements in space technology. Missions like these will be instrumental in capacity building by enabling NGEs to get their payloads space qualified, thus augmenting their future satellite launch missions.”