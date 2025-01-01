National Photography Festival Edition-II to Showcase India’s Finest Visual Artistry

From Visual Archives to Living Tree Bridges: A Journey Through India’s Lens at NPF Edition-II

NPF Edition-II Dedicated to Navroz Contractor, Acclaimed Cinematographer and Mentor

Ahmedabad, Jan 1: The much-anticipated National Photography Festival (NPF) Edition-II, organized by Navjeevan Trust, is set to captivate audiences from January 2 to January 5, 2025, at the Trust’s premises.

Aimed at fostering creativity and opening new avenues for youth engagement, the festival promises a rich blend of art, culture, and dialogue.

Vivek Desai, Chairman of Navjeevan Trust, shared that the festival will feature works from leading photographers across India, emphasizing impactful social and cultural narratives. “NPF will host an exciting lineup of events, including talks, film screenings, portfolio reviews, panel discussions, workshops, and artist interactions,” he said.

Key Highlights of NPF Edition-II:

Exhibitions:

The festival will present eight compelling exhibitions, including:

Visual Archives of Kulwant Roy by Aditya Arya

Dialogue with the Camera of Nimai Ghosh by Ina Puri

Tragedy at Midnight by Mukesh Parpiani

Broken by Asha Thadani

EM/NO by Tarun Bhartia

The Anand Pattern by Sunil Adeshara

Tiger-Tiger by Yashpal Rathore

Shane: The Leopard of the Mountains / Living Tree Bridges in a Land of Clouds by Prasenjit Yadav

Artist Conversations:

January 3: Mukesh Parpiani with Vivek Desai (6:00–6:45 PM) and Ina Puri with Anuj Ambalal (7:00–7:45 PM).

January 4: Asha Thadani with Anuj Ambalal (6:00–6:45 PM) and Yashpal Rathore with Saurabh Desai (7:00–7:45 PM).

January 5: Tarun Bhartia with Mitul Kajaria (5:45–6:30 PM).

Workshops and Events:

A Pixel to Print workshop by Himanshu Panchal on January 5, 2:30–4:30 PM.

Screening of The Name is Linked in Faith by Sonali D. on January 5, 6:45–7:45 PM.

Special Programs:

The Dhairyakant Chauhan Memorial All India Photo Competition Awards Ceremony will be held on January 5 from 5:00–5:30 PM.

The festival opens on January 2, 2025, at 5:00 PM and will conclude with a photography event on January 5 at 7:00 PM, led by Sonali D. Photography enthusiasts and art lovers alike can look forward to an inspiring celebration of visual storytelling.