Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured

New Delhi, Jan 7: At least 95 people were killed and 130 injured after a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Nepal-Tibet border region on Tuesday morning, according to media reports. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 6:35 a.m. (IST), with its epicentre at latitude 28.86°N and longitude 87.51°E, at a depth of 10 km.

The location was identified as Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near Nepal’s border. Xinhua news agency reported that the fatalities were concentrated in the city of Xizang, with many injuries and structural damage also recorded. In Tonglai Village, Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze (Shigatse), several houses have reportedly collapsed.

The earthquake also sent tremors across northern India, affecting areas such as Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Delhi-NCR, causing panic as residents rushed out of their homes. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported in India so far. Two aftershocks followed the initial quake — a 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded at 7:02 a.m. (IST), with its epicentre at latitude 28.60°N and longitude 87.68°E, at a depth of 10 km and another 4.9-magnitude quake struck at 7:07 a.m. (IST), with its epicentre at latitude 28.68°N and longitude 87.54°E, at a depth of 30 km.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the earthquake’s location 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Lobuche lies near the Khumbu Glacier, approximately 150 km east of Kathmandu and 8.5 km southwest of Everest Base Camp. Nepal, situated in a highly seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge, is no stranger to earthquakes.

This tectonic activity, which forms the Himalayan region, often results in seismic events of varying magnitudes. Authorities in Nepal and affected Indian regions remain vigilant, closely monitoring the situation. The earthquake has renewed concerns in an area historically vulnerable to devastating seismic activity.