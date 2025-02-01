Budget 2025 to Propel ‘Heal in India’ and Global Healthcare Leadership – Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a transformative step toward establishing India as a global healthcare leader. He emphasized that the budget strengthens India’s healthcare ecosystem by expanding medical education with 75,000 new seats, launching AI-driven Centers of Excellence, and boosting medical tourism through private sector partnerships.

Key initiatives such as the establishment of 200 Daycare Cancer Centers, custom duty exemptions on critical medicines, and streamlined compliance for health-tech startups will enhance patient care and innovation. Additionally, investments in skill development, including National Centers of Excellence and 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, will equip healthcare professionals with expertise in emerging technologies.

Dr. Reddy noted that these measures will not only strengthen India’s ability to provide affordable, world-class healthcare but also position the country as a global hub for medical excellence under the ‘Heal in India’ mission.