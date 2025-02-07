TCL Signs MoU with ICTRC Pune for Cancer Treatment & Research

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Feb 7: Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) a leading sustainable and science-led chemistry solutions company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust (BSDT) – BSDT’s Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre (ICTRC) in Pune. This collaboration aims to explore the beneficial effects of TCL’s prebiotic, soluble dietary fibers, and their derivatives on gut health and overall wellness. This initiative underscores Tata Chemicals’ and BSDT’s shared commitment to delivering science-backed nutrition solutions that enhance quality of life.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tata Chemicals’ R&D team, led by Dr. Richard Lobo, and the BSDT team, led by Dr. Sushrut S. Sardeshmukh, Trustee, BSDT, and Dr. Vineeta V. Deshmukh, Deputy Director, ICTRC. This partnership will focus on integrating scientific research with Ayurvedic principles to develop advanced solutions for health and wellness.

Speaking on the occasion of signing the MoU, Dr. Richard Lobo – Head – Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence and Chief Ethics Counsellor at Tata Chemicals said “This is a momentous occasion for us as BSDT’s Integrated Cancer Treatment and Research centre’s mission and its values are closely aligned with that of Tata Chemicals. We are committed to working together in understanding and improving the functionality of our science-differentiated products in Ayurvedic formulations, for improving the quality of life & alleviating pain through Ayurvedic disciplines.”

Dr. Sushrut S. Sardeshmukh , Trustee at Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust added “We are very pleased to be working closely with Tata Chemicals. At BSDT, our mission has always been to integrate Ayurveda with modern science to enhance patient care and improve quality of life. This collaboration is a significant step towards advancing research in Ayurveda integrated in wellness products with science-backed innovations. By combining our expertise in holistic healing with Tata Chemicals’ commitment to Innovative products, we aim to further explore solutions that support holistic well-being.”

BSDT, through its expertise in Ayurveda, has been instrumental in improving the quality of life and alleviating cancer-related suffering for thousands of patients. By combining Tata Chemicals’ nature-driven innovations with BSDT’s traditional healing approach, this initiative aims to advance nutritional science, expand the scope of holistic wellness, and develop impactful solutions that bridge tradition and modern healthcare advancements.