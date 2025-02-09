A New Dawn for Thalassemia Care: DKMS Inaugurates Lifesaving BMT Unit in Ahmedabad

Sankalp and DKMS Unite to Transform Thalassemia Care with New Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in Ahmedabad

Healing with Hope: Transforming Young Lives Through Bone Marrow Transplants

Uniting for a Cure: A Collaborative Effort to Combat Thalassemia in India

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 9: DKMS Foundation India has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at Health1 Super Specialty Hospital, Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Sankalp India Foundation and Cure2Children. This initiative aims to improve treatment accessibility for thalassemia patients in Gujarat.

The facility features 10 pediatric BMT beds, apheresis care, and a fully equipped outpatient center. A team of 26 healthcare professionals, including four doctors and 14 nurses, will provide specialized care. Funded by DKMS’s ‘Access to Transplantation’ program, the project has received ₹31.15 million (€350,000) in support.

India faces a critical challenge, with over 12,000 children born annually with thalassemia, a hereditary disorder that causes severe anemia and requires lifelong blood transfusions. Bone marrow transplantation is the only curative solution, but financial and logistical barriers often limit access.

“By funding the BMT unit in Ahmedabad, we are bringing lifesaving care closer to home, reducing barriers to treatment, and giving every child a second chance at life,” said Dr. Elke Neujahr, Global CEO of DKMS.

Rajat Kumar Agarwal, President of Sankalp India Foundation, emphasized the project’s impact: “With this new unit, up to 120 children can be treated annually, offering hope and a brighter future for families battling thalassemia.”

This is the second DKMS-funded BMT unit in India, following the first in Bangalore (2021). Since 2018, DKMS and Sankalp have helped over 570 children receive transplants. The initiative honors Mechtild Harf, late wife of DKMS founder Peter Harf.

Stories of Strength and Hope

The inauguration was marked by emotional testimonies from families whose lives have been transformed by bone marrow transplants.

Tanvi’s Journey: Diagnosed with thalassemia at six months old, Tanvi depended on frequent blood transfusions. Her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, struggled with the mounting costs. With free HLA typing funded by DKMS and facilitated by Sankalp, Tanvi’s sister, Dhanvi, was identified as a donor. Now 16, Tanvi is thriving, enjoying dancing and a healthier life.

“I am immensely grateful that my daughter could receive this treatment,” said Tanvi’s father. “Because of DKMS and Sankalp, she has a chance at a full life.”

Taksh Prakash Tejwani’s Story: His mother, Divya Tejwani, recounted how his battle with thalassemia once dictated their lives. With no alternative, she became his donor. Today, Taksh is in 12th standard, excelling in his Chartered Accountancy course.

“There was a time we lived from one transfusion to the next, fearing for his future. But today, my son is thriving. I chose to give him life for the second time,” she shared.

Priyanshi and Dharna Vaniya: The audience was deeply moved as young Priyanshi, a thalassemia survivor, performed a short dance routine with her donor sister, Dharna, symbolizing their victory over the disease. Their story reinforced the impact of the BMT unit as a beacon of hope for affected families.

Organizations Behind the Initiative

DKMS Foundation India is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders like thalassemia and aplastic anemia. It raises awareness and registers potential stem cell donors. Learn more at www.dkms-India.org.

DKMS, founded in Germany by Dr. Peter Harf in 1991, has registered over 12.5 million donors worldwide and facilitated more than 120,000 stem cell donations. Operating internationally, DKMS also runs its own research unit and the DKMS Life Science Lab for donor matching and transplantation advancements.

Sankalp India Foundation, based in Bangalore, has supported voluntary blood donation and treatment for children with blood disorders since 2003. It operates 23 nonprofit daycare centers across India and has facilitated over 700 bone marrow transplants.

Cure2Children, an Italy-based nonprofit, has provided curative treatments for children with severe blood disorders in low- and middle-income countries since 2007, facilitating over 1,300 transplants globally.

Health1 Super Specialty Hospitals, established in 2017, is a leading healthcare group in Ahmedabad with 40 super-specialty branches across two advanced facilities. The hospital’s infrastructure and patient-centric approach make it a vital partner in this initiative.

The inauguration of the DKMS-funded BMT unit in Ahmedabad marks a significant advancement in pediatric healthcare, ensuring more children receive timely, life-saving treatment.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

