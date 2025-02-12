NABARD Projects ₹4.93 Lakh Crore Priority Sector Credit for Gujarat in 2025-26

Gujarat’s Priority Sector Credit Assessment Sees 40% Increase, Says NABARD

State Focus Paper Unveiled, Highlighting Credit Flow Prospects Across Key Sectors

Agriculture, MSME, and Rural Development Identified as Major Beneficiaries

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: NABARD has projected loan prospects of ₹4.93 lakh crore in the state’s priority sector for the upcoming year through its State Focus Paper. The unveiling of the State Focus Paper was done by Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation, Government of Gujarat.

The program was attended by J. P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Tribal Development Department; Hemant Karauliya, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India; Ashok Parikh, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India; Ashwini Kumar, SLBC Convener; senior officials from the state government, senior bankers, senior officials from research institutions, and representatives of FPOs and cooperative societies.

NABARD’s Chief General Manager, B. K. Singhal, informed that the loan prospects in the state’s priority sector for 2025-26 have been assessed at ₹4.93 lakh crore, which is approximately 40% more than the previous year. He explained that the publication is a consolidation of the projections for priority sector activities, as defined by the Reserve Bank of India, assessed in the Potential Linked Credit Plans (PLPs) of all 33 districts of Gujarat. He expressed gratitude towards the Government of Gujarat for their constant cooperation and support for NABARD in the implementation of various schemes and programs in the state.

Nidhi Sharma, General Manager, NABARD, in her presentation, informed that the loans in agriculture and allied activities have been assessed at ₹1.71 lakh crore, MSME sector at ₹2.84 lakh crore, and other activities in the priority sector at ₹0.38 lakh crore for the year 2025-26.

Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, unveiled the State Focus Paper prepared by NABARD and, addressing the seminar as the chief guest, said that Gujarat is one of the economically prosperous states of the country, and the role of the agricultural sector therein is significant. She informed that the Government of Gujarat is focusing not only on the development of the agricultural sector but also on increasing the income of farmers. Accordingly, it is essential to provide loan facilities at affordable rates to farmers and rural communities to enhance their income. Praising NABARD’s State Focus Paper, she mentioned that this assessment will provide banks with information on potential areas for credit flow, and the policy recommendations and measures mentioned in the State Focus Paper will also benefit the State Government’s departments.

J. P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, congratulated NABARD for this assessment and appealed to bankers to take appropriate steps to increase credit flow in the identified areas. He remarked that NABARD’s work in Gujarat is commendable, and that NABARD and various departments of the State Government are working in close coordination across fields such as agriculture, irrigation, social infrastructure, and cooperation. Hemant Karauliya, Chief General Manager, SBI; Ashok Parikh, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India; and Ashwini Kumar, SLBC Convener and General Manager, Bank of Baroda, also addressed the seminar.

Somainder Singh, General Manager, NABARD, expressed gratitude towards the Government of Gujarat, SLBC, and other critical stakeholders and mentioned that with the cooperation of the State Government, cooperative banks, and other institutions, various projects and programs like RIDF, PACS Computerization, World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in the cooperative sector, formation of new multipurpose primary cooperative societies, etc., are being successfully implemented.