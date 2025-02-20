Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allocates portfolios, retains Finance, Services

New Delhi, Feb 20 : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was sworn in on Thursday and held her first Cabinet meeting in the evening, has allocated portfolios to her cabinet ministers.

Gupta, who is Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, has retained Finance, Planning, General Administration, Services, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Planning and other departments which are not allocated to any other minister. Pravesh Verma has been given charge of the Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, Water, Irrigation & Flood Control, and Gurdwara Elections.

Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the new Minister of Law and Justice and will also hold charge of Labour, Tourism, Art and Culture. Ashish Sood has been assigned the portfolios of Home, Power, Urban Development, Education and Higher Education and Training, and Technical Education departments. Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been made in charge of Food and Supplies along with the Forest and Environment portfolio, while Pankaj Kumar Singh will oversee Health and Family Welfare, as well as Transport.

Ravinder Singh Indraj will be the Minister of Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections. The first Cabinet meeting of the new Delhi government approved a 100-day plan, decided to clean the Yamuna and develop the riverfront, gave a nod to table pending CAG reports in the Assembly and gave its approval for the introduction of Central-government funded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) that offers a health cover to each family. Gupta warned that her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal will have to face scrutiny for “every penny” misappropriated by his government as the Cabinet paved the way for exposing corruption in the previous AAP government. She also declared that she would not move into the Chief Minister’s present residence. A roadmap for launching the Mahila Samman scheme of offering Rs 2,500 per month to women was also approved.