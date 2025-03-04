Lions icon J Frank Moore III commends India’s progress during inspiring tour

Past International President J Frank Moore III joins Lions District 3232B4 for Historic Celebrations

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 04: The Lions community in India is honored to welcome Past International President, Lion J. Frank Moore III, to its district from March 4 to March 8, 2025. His visit aligns with several historic milestones, reaffirming the Lions Clubs International’s commitment to humanitarian service and community development.

A Legacy of Service: Celebrating 40 Years of Lions Club of Ahmedabad Karnavati

One of the key highlights of Moore’s visit is the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Lions Club of Ahmedabad Karnavati, the world’s largest Lions Club. Over the decades, the club has made significant contributions, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art Eye Hospital, the LML School, a dedicated blood bank, and a kidney dialysis center, positively impacting thousands of lives.

Foundation Stone Laying of M. M. Singhi Multi-Specialty Hospital

Adding to this landmark occasion, Moore will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the M. M. Singhi Multi-Specialty Hospital, a monumental INR 50 Crore project in Ognaj, Ahmedabad. This cutting-edge facility is set to provide advanced healthcare services to the region, reflecting the Lions’ unwavering commitment to public welfare.

MOU Signing with the Government of Gujarat to Eradicate Tuberculosis

Moore will also witness a historic MOU signing between the Lions Club and the Government of Gujarat. This agreement, aimed at eradicating tuberculosis from the state, will take place in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Such collaborations underscore the Lions’ role as a driving force behind crucial public health initiatives.

International First Vice President Lion A. P. Singh Joins Celebrations

Accompanying Moore will be International First Vice President, Lion A. P. Singh, further emphasizing the significance of these initiatives and the Lions’ expanding influence in India.

Moore’s Perspective on India’s Growth and Development

Having previously visited India, Moore reflected on the nation’s progress, particularly in infrastructure and humanitarian efforts. “It is truly remarkable to witness the transformation taking place across India. The advancements in healthcare, community service, and overall development are a testament to the Lions’ vision and dedication. Facilities like the M. M. Singhi Hospital represent the future of compassionate, high-quality medical care,” he remarked.

Moore also paid tribute to the late Past International President Rohit C. Mehta, often regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Lionism.’ “I have fond memories of speaking with Rohit Mehta. He was an extraordinary mentor, a visionary who played a pivotal role in strengthening the Lions movement in India,” Moore recalled.

India’s Bid to Host the Lions International Convention

During his visit, Moore will also assess New Delhi as a prospective venue for a future Lions International Convention. India has made a compelling bid, backed by its impressive infrastructure, growing influence in the global Lions movement, and past successes in fundraising. “India has demonstrated exceptional leadership within the Lions community, with its first million-dollar donor and over 100 high-functioning hospitals. The commitment here is unparalleled,” Moore stated.

Past International Director Pravin Chhajed’s Contribution to Indian Lionism

Past International Director, Lion Pravin Chhajed, has been a driving force behind the growth of the Lions movement in India. A member of the Ahmedabad Karnavati Lions Club since 1984, Chhajed has held several leadership positions, including Club President, District Governor, and International Director. His leadership and vision continue to shape the future of Lions in India.

The Lions’ Mission: Service, Humanity, and Growth

Lions Clubs International remains the world’s largest humanitarian organization, with a presence in over 200 countries. With 750 districts globally, each club tailors its efforts to address local needs—whether tackling cancer, hunger, environmental concerns, vision impairments, kidney ailments, or other pressing issues. As the Lions strive to reach 1.5 million members by 2027, the commitment to empowering communities and fostering global peace remains stronger than ever.

Media Interaction with Frank Moore III in Ahmedabad

At a media interaction held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Moore was joined by Past International Director Pravin Chhajed, Dr. Yogesh Dave, and Reena. The discussion centered on the Lions’ ongoing initiatives, India’s infrastructural growth, and the global impact of Lions Clubs International. Moore expressed his admiration for the strides India has made in the humanitarian sector and reiterated the importance of collective efforts in driving change.

Bharath Hiralal Bhansaali, President of the Lions Club of Ahmedabad Karnavati (District 3232B4), along with Hon. Secretary Kuldipsinh Chauhan, Hon. Treasurer Amit Koshti, and several other office bearers, eagerly engaged with visiting Lions International stalwart Frank J. Moore III. The leaders welcomed the opportunity to interact with him, gaining valuable insights and guidance from his vast experience in the global Lions movement.

Moore’s visit reinforces the Lions’ mission of service and underscores India’s growing role in international Lionism. As the country advances on multiple fronts, the spirit of giving and leadership exhibited by the Lions is an inspiring beacon for future generations.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly LIKE the links shared below and SUBSCRIBE BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/InT4-lW8H4M

https://youtube.com/shorts/D1QVZA5XuAA?feature=share