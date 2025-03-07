Rahul Gandhi Leads High-Level Congress Meetings in Gujarat to Strengthen Party Organization

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 07: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, kickstarted a crucial two-day “Samvad Program” in Gujarat, marking the beginning of the Congress Party’s organizational restructuring in the state.

The event witnessed the participation of senior Congress leaders, including AICC Organization In-charge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Gujarat Organization In-charge Mukul Wasnik, Gujarat Congress Committee President Shaktisinh Gohil, Gujarat Legislative Congress Party Leader Amit Chavda, AICC Secretaries, and Gujarat Congress Media Convener and Spokesperson Dr. Manish M. Doshi.

Upon his arrival, Rahul Gandhi received a grand welcome from Congress workers at the airport, setting the tone for a series of important internal discussions aimed at revitalizing the party in Gujarat. Held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the first phase of meetings saw direct engagement with former presidents, former Leaders of the Opposition, Political Affairs Committee members, District-City Presidents, and office bearers of various cells.

A key highlight was Rahul Gandhi’s direct interaction with Taluka-Municipal Municipality Presidents, emphasizing a grassroots approach to strengthen the party at the booth level. He called for proactive, movement-driven programs to ensure justice, rights, and entitlements for Gujarat’s citizens, while also holding office bearers accountable for their responsibilities.

Discussions covered major concerns such as unemployment, inflation, women’s safety, and farmers’ issues in Gujarat. The Political Affairs Committee deliberated on strategic changes needed to enhance Congress’ outreach and effectiveness. Over 400 taluka-municipal presidents attended the dialogue session, offering candid insights on the party’s strengths and weaknesses at the local level.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that Gujarat has been chosen as the launchpad for the Congress Party’s organizational year, emphasizing the party’s commitment to strengthening its structure nationwide. He confirmed that feedback from state, district, and taluka leaders would be compiled into a comprehensive roadmap for Gujarat Congress, to be presented at the AICC session on April 8-9.

Dr. Manish M. Doshi, Media Convener and Spokesperson of Gujarat Congress, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to grassroots strengthening, stating that a strong organizational foundation is essential for a successful electoral strategy. With a strong plan in motion to counter the BJP in Gujarat, the Congress Party is gearing up for a rigorous organizational overhaul, ensuring leadership accountability and a robust strategy for upcoming electoral battles.