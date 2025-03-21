Cell Star Introduces Gujarat’s First Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Wellness and Rejuvenation

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 21: Cell Star (Celleste Stemcell Therapy and Research), a pioneering Gujarat-based organization in stem cell research and regenerative medicine, has introduced a groundbreaking wellness and rejuvenation treatment—Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). This marks the first center in Gujarat dedicated exclusively to HBOT for wellness, a globally recognized therapy embraced by athletes and celebrities.

HBOT enhances oxygen absorption, revitalizing body cells, promoting anti-aging benefits, strengthening the immune system, reducing stress and inflammation, and supporting brain health, including PTSD recovery. The therapy was officially launched on March 21, 2025, in the presence of Chief Guest Rajkumar Sharma, Dronacharya Awardee and coach of Virat Kohli, and Guest of Honour Shri Bhaskar Bhatt, former leader of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves breathing pure oxygen in a special chamber over a 30- to 60-minute period. It is increasingly used for wellness and to support the body’s natural healing processes, potentially improving conditions like wound healing, inflammation, and overall well-being.

HBOT enhances oxygen absorption, promoting healing, reducing inflammation, and supporting immune and cognitive function. Mild HBOT (mHBOT) offers a non-invasive, relaxing wellness therapy in a pressurized chamber. HBOT is accepted worldwide by sportsmen and celebrities.

Revolutionizing Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative medicine is transforming treatments for once-incurable diseases. Cell Star, founded by Dr. Divyang Patel, has been at the forefront of stem cell therapy, providing cutting-edge, personalized care for chronic and degenerative conditions. Dr. Patel is one of Gujarat’s leading experts in orthopedic regenerative treatments, having successfully treated a high number of patients using this advanced technology.

On December 25, 2024, Cell Star’s state-of-the-art facility in Ahmedabad was inaugurated by Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, alongside Jagdish Vishwakarma ( Minister for Cottage, Khadi, and Rural Industry of Gujarat), Pradipsinh Jadeja ( Former Minister for Law and Justice of Gujarat), and Bhaskar Bhatt.

A New Era of Wellness with HBOT

Sharing insights on the launch, Dr. Divyang Patel stated, “At Cell Star, we combine compassionate care with cutting-edge research to offer life-changing treatments. Our introduction of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) aligns with our commitment to providing the most effective and less invasive therapies. HBOT enhances the body’s natural healing process, offering transformative benefits in anti-aging, immune enhancement, stress reduction, and inflammation control. Additionally, it shows promising results in brain health, including PTSD recovery and cognitive function improvement.”

Understanding Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

HBOT involves breathing pure oxygen in a specially designed pressurized chamber for 30 to 60 minutes, significantly improving oxygen absorption in the body. This therapy accelerates healing, reduces inflammation, and supports immune and cognitive functions. A milder version, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (mHBOT), provides a non-invasive, relaxing experience with wellness benefits.

Cell Star: Pioneers in Regenerative Medicine

Cell Star is at the forefront of regenerative treatments, combining advanced science with personalized care. Its state-of-the-art laboratories house an expert team specializing in innovative therapies, including cancer stem cell therapy (as a supportive treatment), anti-aging and cosmetic wellness, infertility treatment, regenerative therapies for internal organs, and treatments for chronic degenerative, orthopedic, neurological, autoimmune, and inflammatory conditions.

With a mission to offer transformative, science-backed therapies, Cell Star continues to push the boundaries of regenerative medicine, providing new hope and improved quality of life through non-invasive, low-risk treatments with minimal downtime.

