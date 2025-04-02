World Autism Awareness Day: Global Recognition for Ahmedabad’s Medical Experts

World Autism Awareness Day – April 2

Pioneering Research in Autism Treatment

Doctors from Ahmedabad Lead Global Autism Research, Offer Free Treatment to Needy Children

Ahmedabad, April 2: On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, doctors from Ahmedabad have received global recognition for their significant contributions to the timely diagnosis and treatment of autism, a condition that is rapidly increasing worldwide. Research conducted by experts in Gujarat has been acknowledged by medical professionals and researchers across the globe.

Speaking about the importance of World Autism Awareness Day, Dr. Jayesh Seth of the Institute of Human Genetics and Dr. Ketan Patel, a homeopathy specialist, emphasized that advancements in genetic research have played a crucial role in autism treatment. These advancements have simplified the treatment process, enabling more accurate diagnoses and effective interventions.

To further raise awareness and provide support, Dr. Seth and Dr. Patel announced an initiative that will offer genetic tests, therapy, and treatment to more than 100 underprivileged children diagnosed with autism. This initiative, commencing on April 2, will provide free treatment worth Rs. 10,00,000 annually. Additionally, experts from various medical fields—including allopathy, homeopathy, and Ayurveda—are joining forces to improve autism treatment and research in Gujarat.

Early Diagnosis is Key to Recovery

Pediatric neurologist Dr. Harsh Patel highlighted the significance of early diagnosis, stating, “If a child is diagnosed before the age of four, there is a 90 percent chance of recovery. However, 10 percent of children worldwide do not respond to any treatment due to underlying conditions such as Metabolic Neuropathy or Mitochondrial Neuropathy.”

Dr. Deepika Jain of Shishu Child Development and CGC specialist Dr. Lakshit Chauhan expressed concern over the rising prevalence of autism. They cited global statistics indicating that 1 in every 68 children is diagnosed with autism—a number higher than the prevalence of serious conditions like cancer, diabetes, and HIV.

Understanding Autism

Autism is a neurological disorder that affects a child’s cognitive, social, and gastrointestinal functions. Symptoms typically appear between 18 to 24 months of age and include:

Delayed or absent speech development

Lack of eye contact with family members

Preference for playing alone rather than interacting with peers

Unexplained laughter or crying

Obsessive attachment to objects or clothing

Repetitive movements such as finger-wiggling and jumping

Sensitivity to loud noises

Self-harming behaviors like biting or head-banging

Parents are advised to seek medical attention if their child exhibits two or more of these symptoms, as early intervention significantly improves outcomes.

Global Efforts in Autism Research and Awareness

Scientists, doctors, universities, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide are working to enhance the speed and accuracy of autism diagnoses. In an effort to raise awareness, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day and designated April as Autism Awareness Month. Iconic landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, Burj Khalifa, Leaning Tower of Pisa, London Bridge, Pyramids of Giza, and Eiffel Tower are illuminated in blue during this month to promote awareness.

Diagnosing Autism

Autism diagnosis involves a two-stage process. In the first stage, doctors assess a child’s cognitive and social development by evaluating speech patterns, facial expressions, and responses to scientifically designed questionnaires. The second stage involves specialists, including developmental pediatricians, child neurologists, psychologists, and DAN (Defeat Autism Now) doctors.

Possible Causes of Autism

While the exact causes of autism remain unknown, researchers have identified several potential factors, including:

Chronic infections in the mother during pregnancy (e.g., Torch Infection)

Hormonal imbalances such as thyroid deficiency

Environmental pollution

Genetic disorders

Family history of tuberculosis, epilepsy, or seizure disorders

Serotonin and neurotransmitter-related conditions

The link between autism and the MMR vaccine remains a subject of debate among medical professionals. According to the CDC, 1 in 36 children worldwide is affected by autism, underscoring the urgent need for continued research and intervention.

Treatment Options

Homeopathy is emerging as a preferred treatment for autism, with many doctors opting for homeopathic remedies for their own children. Unlike allopathy, which has no definitive cure for autism, homeopathy focuses on improving symptoms through individualized treatment plans. The only allopathic medication commonly prescribed is Risperidol, which helps manage hyperactivity.

Additional interventions include:

Speech therapy: Administered after nine months of homeopathic treatment

ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy: Provided after 16 months of treatment to accelerate progress

Diet and Physical Activities for Recovery

A strict gluten-free and casein-free (GFCF) diet is recommended for autistic children. This involves eliminating milk and wheat products, replacing them with alternatives such as soy, almond, or coconut milk, and incorporating a variety of grains, pulses, and vegetables.

Physical activities such as running, cycling, skating, and swimming are also encouraged to enhance cognitive and motor skills development.

Call for Action

Doctors urge parents to seek early medical consultation if their child exhibits autism-related symptoms. Homeopathic treatment has shown promising results, with noticeable improvements observed within the first 120 days, and continued progress every 60 days thereafter. Full recovery may take approximately 225 months of consistent treatment and therapy.

As the world marks Autism Awareness Day, Ahmedabad’s medical community continues to lead the way in research, diagnosis, and treatment, offering hope to families affected by autism across the globe.

Kindly LIKE the videos and SUBSCRIBE BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/N7zO-rBDy0U

https://youtube.com/shorts/IcRqeqYu9qQ?feature=share