President Droupadi Murmu Confers Padma Bhushan on Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj R. Patel​

Ahmedabad, April 28: In a significant recognition of his contributions to India’s pharmaceutical industry, Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on April 28, 2025.

The award ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, honoring Patel’s exemplary work in the field of Trade and Industry. ​

Patel’s journey in the life sciences sector began over seven decades ago, inspired by his father’s entrepreneurial spirit aimed at making India self-reliant in pharmaceuticals. Under his leadership, Zydus Lifesciences has grown into a global entity, operating in over 80 countries and employing more than 27,000 individuals. ​

Expressing his gratitude, Patel stated, “I am honoured to receive this recognition and consider myself fortunate to be a part of these exciting and transformative years for the Indian lifesciences industry.” ​

Beyond his corporate achievements, Patel is actively involved in various philanthropic endeavors. He serves as the Executive Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, one of India’s largest cancer centers. Additionally, he chairs the Zydus Foundation, which established the Zydus Hospital and Medical College in Dahod, aiming to provide quality healthcare and education to underserved regions. ​

Patel’s contributions extend to academia and public service as well. He is the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Udaipur and serves on the board of the Reserve Bank of India. ​

The Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, acknowledges individuals for their distinguished service of a high order in various fields. Patel’s recognition underscores his significant impact on India’s healthcare landscape and his commitment to innovation and societal well-being.​