Sonu Sood to Receive Humanitarian Award at 72nd Miss World Festival in Hyderabad

Global Spotlight on Telangana as 72nd Miss World Festival Unfolds in Hyderabad; Sonu Sood to Receive Humanitarian Award

BILKULONLINE

Hyderabad, May 7: Telangana, India’s youngest and one of its most progressive states, has rolled out the red carpet for the 72nd Miss World Festival, welcoming contestants from over 100 nations. The international event, set to take place from 7th to 31st May, positions Hyderabad as a vibrant global hub of beauty, culture, and purpose.

At the official press conference held at Trident Hyderabad, dignitaries and special guests gathered to announce the landmark event. Among those present were Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited; Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana’s Hon’ble Minister for Tourism; Sri Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation; and Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement that actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will be honoured with the prestigious Humanitarian Award by the Miss World Organisation. Recognised for his exemplary work through the Sood Charity Foundation, Sood will also serve on the grand finale’s jury. “It is a profound honour to be recognised on such a global platform, especially here in Telangana,” he stated, announcing a joint campaign between his foundation and Miss World to promote a Cancer Free World.

Nandini Gupta, Miss India World 2023, will represent the host nation at this year’s pageant. Expressing her excitement, she remarked, “It fills me with pride to welcome the world to my home country. Telangana’s warmth and diversity are the perfect backdrop for this life-changing journey.”

The Miss World Organisation’s Chairperson, Julia Morley, lauded Telangana’s spirit, stating, “This state reflects the true essence of our mission — ‘Beauty With a Purpose’. We are delighted to celebrate in a region that seamlessly blends heritage with hospitality.”

Festival Itinerary Highlights:

Opening Ceremony on 10th May at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with over 100 contestants participating in a cultural showcase of Telangana’s tribal and folk traditions.

Heritage and Spiritual Tours: Visits to Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Buddhavanam, Warangal Fort, Ramappa Temple, and Pochampally.

Medical & Eco-Tourism, Handloom Experiences, and a showcase of Telangana’s progress via a 3D projection at the state Secretariat.

Talent, Sports, Fashion, and Entrepreneurial Showcases across venues such as Shilpakala Vedika, T-Hub, and Trident.

Grand Finale on 31st May at HITEX Arena, preceded by a Gala Dinner and the celebrated Beauty with a Purpose event on 26th May.

Closing Ceremony on 2nd June during Telangana Formation Day at Raj Bhavan, with the newly crowned Miss World meeting the Governor and Chief Minister.

Trident Hyderabad serves as the Official Hospitality Partner, delivering world-class experiences for delegates and contestants. “We are honoured to host this prestigious event and showcase Telangana’s spirit through our service,” said Gaurav K. Kumra, Vice President & GM, Trident Hyderabad.

From heritage walks to fashion runways, the 72nd Miss World Festival promises to weave together elegance, empowerment, and the enduring legacy of Telangana’s cultural and modern dynamism — setting a shining example on the world stage.