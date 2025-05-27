‘Housefull 5’ trailer promises the return of vintage Akshay Kumar style comedy

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 27 : The trailer of the upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Housefull 5’ was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises a laughter riot, chaos, drama, and heady dose of entertainment.

The trailer begins with a cruise ship stretching across an endless ocean when Nana Patekar’s voice-over talking about the character of Ranjit announcing his will of 69 billion pounds. As he announces his will in the name of Jolly, the three Jollys jump in contention in order to get their hands on the money. As the three muscle it out triggering a healthy dose of laughter, the character of Ranjit is murder, and the story quickly spirals into a whodunit thriller comedy. The film boasts an ensemble of 19 stars including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The trailer is filled many references and pays homage to the mainstream Hindi cinema. Including a line from Jackie Shroff when he says, “Cchoti bacchi hai kya?”, a hat-tip to the dialogue from his son Tiger’s debut film ‘Heropanti’. The film is said to be shot on a luxurious cruise that journeys from London to France, to Spain and back to the UK. Its glamour, chaos, and comedy on the deck just how the fans love it. Talking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “I’ve been thinking about the story of ‘Housefull 5’ and having two different climaxes for the last 30 years. I’ve always wanted to make a thriller, and the idea finally came to me 3–4 years ago, right after I finished writing ‘Housefull 4’. I wrote the story and screenplay myself, and it’s truly a dream come true. What makes this film unique is that different shows will have all together different killers and climax”.

He further mentioned, “Imagine a 3 PM show having one ending, and the 6 PM show having another, this is happening across single screens and multiplexes. ‘Housefull 5’ is a true killer comedy. Writing it gave me sleepless nights, but also a lot of joy. Once the script was ready, bringing Akshay and Tarun Mansukhani on board and others made the journey even more fruitful”. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.