SVPI Airport bag prestigious ACI Level-4 accreditation for customer experience

Ahmedabad, June 6 : Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), on Friday said it has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward customer service excellence. The SVPI airport received the prestigious ‘Level 4’ accreditation in Airport Customer Experience by the Airports Council International (ACI), a remarkable upgrade from the Level 3 accreditation received in May last year.

This recognition places the SVPI Airport among a select group of airports globally and third in India, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to enhancing passenger experience across all touchpoints. “This Level 4 accreditation is a testament to SVPI Airport’s commitment to putting passengers at the heart of every decision and the continuous pursuit of excellence in service delivery. The airport continues to serve as a benchmark in India’s aviation sector, consistently innovating to ensure a world-class travel experience,” it noted. The accreditation evaluates multiple parameters, including airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, customer strategy, and customer understanding. Over the past year, the SVPI Airport has implemented many initiatives focused on technological innovation, infrastructure development, and enhanced passenger engagement. These efforts have significantly elevated the travel experience and operational efficiency.

Among the key initiatives driving the SVPI airport’s level 4 accreditation are digitalisation of SOPs and introduction of Aviio App, launch of Digi Yatra and Self-Baggage Drop at both terminals – T1 and T2, and a rejection line for baggage belts, increasing baggage handling from 600 to 1,600 bags per hour. Also, 24 smart cleaning robots have been deployed at T1 and T2 for superior hygiene, and AI-based surveillance cameras are installed for enhanced safety and project monitoring. Adani One App, which was launched recently, helped unify and enhance the passenger experience and a fast-track immigration–trusted travellers’ programme was introduced. “Free Wi-Fi kiosks, Flight Information Displays, IPTVs, and curated background music are now operational for a seamless digital experience,” said the airport. Two EV buses were launched for free inter-terminal shuttle service, and infrastructure additions include Hawaii Adda, a new smoking room, a multifaith prayer room, and themed artworks representing Gujarat’s heritage. Parking capacity has also been enhanced.