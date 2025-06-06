TDB’s Aatmanirbhar Yatra – Gujarat Chapter Showcases Indigenous Tech at Gujarat Science City

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 6: With the joint collaboration of Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC), and the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the programme titled “Aatmanirbhar Yatra – Gujarat Chapter” was successfully organised today at Gujarat Science City.

The special programme was formally inaugurated under the theme “From Lab to Market: TDB Bridges the Gap”. The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Under this initiative, TDB’s significant role in providing both technical guidance and financial assistance to Gujarat’s innovation-driven entrepreneurs, startups, and technology developers to ensure their technologies not only remain in the lab but also reach the market successfully, was highlighted.

Key Sessions:

Funding the Future:

Schemes available for startups by TDB and the Government of Gujarat were presented along with success stories of successful startups.

Beneficiary Experience Sharing:

Entrepreneurs from across Gujarat shared their journey and experiences of success.

Demystifying TRL:

A detailed explanation of the TRL (Technology Readiness Levels) was given to simplify the path from laboratory to commercialisation.

Brainstorming with Ecosystem Leaders:

Discussions were held with institutions such as CII, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, iHub, and iCreate on enhancing collaboration for indigenous technologies.

Innovators’ Dialogue:

Startups were given the opportunity to have direct discussions with TDB officials.

Inspired by the Gujarat Chapter of this Yatra, important steps will be taken in the near future to enhance technology-based self-reliance across the nation.

From lab to market — the journey of technology development will now become stronger!

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak (Secretary, TDB, DST, Government of India), Smt. Mona Khandhar (Principal Secretary, DST, Government of Gujarat), Dr Sumer Chopra (Director, GUJCOST), Dr Rajat Moona (Director, IIT Gandhinagar), Dr Narottam Sahu (Advisor, GUJCOST), Shri Kapil Kumar Tripathi (Scientist, TDB) and Shri Vimal Patel, GAS (Executive Director, GCSC) graced the programme with their presence.