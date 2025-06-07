Elon Musk hints at forming ‘The America Party’ amid fallout with US President Trump

Washington, June 7 : Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has ignited fresh speculation in the American political landscape by hinting at the formation of a new political party, possibly named ‘The America Party.’

Though Musk has not made a direct announcement, a series of posts on his social media platform X have fuelled widespread discussions. In one of his posts, Musk floated a poll asking whether a new political party was needed in the United States. He claimed that 80 per cent of respondents supported the idea. “The public has spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80 per cent in the middle! And exactly 80 per cent of people agree.

This is fate,” he wrote. Following this, a user posted an image suggesting the name “America Party”. Musk responded, “The name America Party sounds great. The party that really represents America!” He then made another post that simply read: “The America Party.” The timing of Musk’s posts is seen as significant, coming amid growing public tension between him and former ally US President Donald Trump. Once close political partners, their relationship has recently taken a dramatic turn. Musk had previously attended President Trump’s Cabinet meetings and was present during the President’s inauguration. He was also appointed head of the DOGE department and campaigned actively for Trump. However, that alliance appears to have fractured. Musk resigned from the DOGE department and has since been openly critical of Trump.

In one striking post, he asserted, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate… Such ingratitude.” President Trump, on his part, has responded sharply, threatening to revoke subsidies and government contracts awarded to Musk’s companies. Acknowledging their rift publicly for the first time, President Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”