Air India Flight AI 171 Involved in Tragic Accident; Emergency Response Underway

Ahmedabad, June 12: Air India flight AI 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident today, confirmed N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India.

In a statement released by the airline, Chandrasekaran expressed profound sorrow, extending heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the incident. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he stated.

The airline has activated an emergency centre and set up dedicated support teams to assist the families seeking information. “At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” said the Chairman. He added that Air India is working closely with emergency response teams at the site and providing all possible care and assistance.

Further updates are expected as more verified information becomes available.