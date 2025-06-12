Thursday, June 12, 2025
Plane with Over 100 Passengers Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad, June 12: A London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 130 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. This took place near Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad.

Visuals from the crash site showed thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. Firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts. Officials are yet to release information about possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are still underway. Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometers away, including parts of Vastrapur. The sudden incident caused alarm among local residents. More updates are expected as the situation develops. 

