Taneira Ahmedabad Joins First-Ever Nationwide Sale with Up to 40% Off on Ethnic Wear

Taneira’s Big Festive Treat: Up to 40% Off as Brand Sees 30% Growth in FY25

This offer is our way of inviting more people to experience the richness, purity, and heritage that Taneira stands for — Somprabh Kumar Singh

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, June 11: Taneira, the ethnic wear brand from the Tata Group’s Titan Company, has launched its first-ever nationwide sale offering up to 40% off across its diverse range of sarees, kurta sets, lehengas, and ready-to-wear ensembles. This move follows the brand’s impressive ~30% growth in FY25, with Gujarat alone clocking a strong 22% rise in sales.

Driven by strong wedding shopping sentiment and the early arrival of the festive season, the limited-period sale covers handcrafted products made from pure, natural fabrics — a signature of the brand known for its design-led ethnic wear.

Bringing the Best of Indian Weaves Under One Roof

With a network of 80 stores across 41 cities, Taneira is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for ethnic fashion. The Ahmedabad showroom, located at Rajhans Society, invites customers to explore collections that include Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Jamdani, Tussar, and other heritage weaves like Chanderi, Maheshwari, Sambalpuri, and Vegan collections.

“This is the first time we’re offering discounts across such a wide range, with products available at up to 40% off,” said Somprabh Kumar Singh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Taneira. “The offer is just an added benefit along with experiencing the richness and purity that Taneira stands for.”

Empowering Weavers and Preserving Craftsmanship

Taneira continues to collaborate with more than 100 weaving clusters across India and has set up 18 operational Weavershalas — dedicated spaces to preserve traditional hand weaving while modernizing the craft.

“Our collections are not just fashion but a celebration of India’s weaving legacy,” Singh added. “We are proud to offer Certification for Pure Zari Kanjeevarams, reinforcing our commitment to quality and authenticity.”

Taneira’s clothing stands out for its authenticity, elegance, and celebration of India’s rich textile heritage. Each piece is made from pure, natural fabrics like silk, cotton, and tussar, thoughtfully sourced from over 100 weaving clusters across the country. The brand’s collections span timeless sarees such as Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, Jamdani, Chanderi, and Maheshwari, as well as contemporary ready-to-wear kurta sets and festive lehengas. Taneira’s garments are distinguished by intricate handloom weaves, natural dyes, and delicate craftsmanship — offering a seamless blend of tradition and modernity. Whether it’s everyday wear, festive attire, or bridal finery, Taneira delivers exclusivity and rooted elegance in every ensemble.

At the Ahmedabad store in Rajhans Society, customers can explore this special limited-period offer while immersing themselves in Taneira’s diverse collections. The showroom presents a curated range of handcrafted sarees and ensembles that blend traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics — all available now at up to 40% off.

During a recent walk-through of the Ahmedabad outlet, Tata officials, including Somprabh Kumar Singh, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Taneira, were joined by store partners Bhaskar and Chandan Jatin Parekh, Jagdish Amin, Divyang Sanghvi, Jinal Amin, and Aneri Amin.

They showcased the store’s unique offerings and emphasized the brand’s dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship. With its expansive selection and first-ever nationwide discount, the Ahmedabad store is poised to be a must-visit destination for ethnic fashion lovers across the city.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)