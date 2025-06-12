Tata Group Announces ₹1 Crore Ex-Gratia for Victims of Air India Flight 171 Crash

Air India to operate special relief flights from Delhi, Mumbai for families of crash victims

New Delhi, June 12: In a deeply compassionate move following the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore for the families of each deceased passenger. The Group will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and extend long-term support including the construction of a new hostel at B.J. Medical College.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” said Chandrasekaran. “Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.”

As part of the broader relief efforts, Air India is operating two special relief flights — one each from Delhi and Mumbai — to Ahmedabad to transport the next of kin of passengers and airline staff to the crash site and nearby hospitals.

According to the airline’s post on social media platform X, flight IX1555 from Delhi will depart at 11 p.m. on Thursday, with a return flight (IX1556) from Ahmedabad at 1.10 a.m. on June 13. From Mumbai, flight AI1402 will depart at 11 p.m., and its return leg AI1409 is scheduled for 1.15 a.m.

“Families and relatives in Delhi and Mumbai who wish to travel can contact the dedicated hotline at 1800 5691 444,” the airline stated. For those arriving from international destinations, a separate helpline has been set up at +91 8062779200.

The ill-fated flight, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata added, “This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones.”

The Tata Group reaffirmed its commitment to standing by affected families and communities during this unimaginable time.