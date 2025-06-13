Ministry of Railways and NID Renew Strategic Design Partnership to Transform Indian Railways

Renewed MoU to Empower the Railway Design Centre with Innovation, Research, and User-Centric Solutions for 2025–2035

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 13: The Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) and the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, have renewed their landmark partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen the Railway Design Centre (RDC) for the decade 2025–2035.

The MoU was signed by Ajit Kumar Jha, Executive Director, Civil Engineering (G), Railway Board, and Dr. Ashok Mondal, Director, NID, in the presence of Kishan Rawat, Director, Civil Engineering (G), Dr. Tridha Gajjar, Chairperson, R&D, and other senior officials.

Originally established in 2015, the RDC at NID has been a key platform for integrating design innovation into India’s rail transport systems. The renewed agreement expands this collaboration, aiming to align cutting-edge design thinking with the evolving needs of Indian Railways over the next decade.

The partnership will focus on areas including design-led research, innovative solution development, and the implementation of best practices in transportation design. With active involvement from young designers, researchers, industry experts, and service providers, the initiative seeks to enhance passenger experience, boost operational efficiency, and create globally relevant design interventions.

This collaboration reaffirms the shared commitment of both institutions to harness the power of design for public utility, making India’s railway network more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready.

Kindly Subscribe our channel and Like the link.

https://youtube.com/shorts/nifpfG_RjTM?feature=share