Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Grief, Solidarity, and Investigation Mark Aftermath of AI-171 Tragedy

Ahmedabad, June 14: A wave of sorrow swept across the nation following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 near Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad on June 12. The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming over 150 lives and leaving one sole survivor, currently under treatment at Civil Hospital.

Families from across India, including Indore and Thoubal in Manipur, have rushed to Ahmedabad. Paramjeet Kaur, elder mother-in-law of Harpreet Kaur—one of the victims—broke down outside the mortuary. In Thoubal Mayai Leikai, grief engulfed the home of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a young crew member lost in the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and later met the sole survivor at Civil Hospital. He also met family members of BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who lost relatives in the accident. In a high-level meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation.

The Gujarat ATS has recovered the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team continues to collect evidence. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have completed their operations at the site.

Outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, families wait in anguish for DNA identification and post-mortem of the victims’ mortal remains. Police personnel and health workers continue to provide support, while local communities have come together to distribute essential items and comfort grieving families.

In Beckenham, India’s cricket team wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence in tribute. Across cities, tributes poured in—students of Mira Ambika School in Ahmedabad and Gurukul School of Art in Mumbai created placards and artworks to honor the departed.

The British envoy, during a meeting with PM Modi, praised India’s swift response and the tireless efforts of first responders.

As investigations proceed and the nation mourns, the spirit of unity, resilience, and compassion continues to shine through the darkness of this tragedy.

