India’s inland fisheries output rises 142 pc to 147 lakh tonnes since 2013-14

New Delhi, June 14 : India is the world’s second-largest fish producer, with inland output rising an impressive 142 per cent since 2013–14 to 147 lakh tonnes, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, has said.

The fisheries sector’s average annual growth rate of 9 per cent — the highest among all agri-allied sectors — is supporting livelihoods of nearly 3 crore people, he said during an event. The minister highlighted key initiatives like the Blue Revolution, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), PMMSY, PM-MKSSY, and KCC, which have infused Rs 38,572 crore to boost infrastructure, modernisation and inclusive growth. States were urged to better utilise FIDF, plan implementation calendars in coordination with ICAR, and enhance exports by expanding Coldwater Fisheries, ornamental fisheries, and saline aquaculture.

The minister encouraged the effective use of inland resources to improve nutrition, boost production, and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. Singh appreciated the commendable progress made by the inland states in the fisheries sector and underscored the need to further enhance production and productivity. Professor SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said fisheries can play a key role in doubling farmers’ income and praised the efforts of all stakeholders. Regular monitoring, improved productivity, and greater use of technology were highlighted as priorities.

The potential of Amrit Sarovar for Rohu and Catla farming was underlined. Strengthening cold storage, transport, and market linkages was seen as essential to ensure supply and demand balance. Support was also encouraged for 300+ fisheries start-ups working in digital tools, value addition, and post-harvest activities, he mentioned. George Kurian, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, emphasised the transformative potential of inland fisheries in ensuring nutritional security, rural prosperity, and sustainable livelihoods.He underlined the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with innovation, promoting native species, and empowering communities through collective action.