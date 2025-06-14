Net Protector Acquires KAVACH Antivirus, Unveils Free Cyber Fraud Helpline for Senior Citizens

Net Protector Expands Cybersecurity Footprint with KAVACH Acquisition

Ahmedabad, June 14: In a significant consolidation move within India’s cybersecurity landscape, Biz Secure Labs Pvt. Ltd., the makers of Net Protector Antivirus (NPAV), has acquired KAVACH Antivirus from Nextview Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. The deal includes the transfer of KAVACH’s technology, services, and customer support operations.

The acquisition strengthens NPAV’s technological foundation and extends its customer reach, enabling it to deliver broader, integrated security solutions for individuals and businesses alike.

“With this acquisition, we are empowering users with more reliable and accessible cybersecurity solutions,” said an NPAV spokesperson.

New AI Security Suite and Cyber Helpline for Seniors

As part of its user-centric approach, NPAV launched the Fraud Protector Helpline—a free support service for senior citizens affected by cyber fraud. The helpline provides assistance via phone, email, and WhatsApp, guiding users through technical solutions and legal support, including FIR filing with the Gujarat State Cyber Cell.

📧 cyberhelp@npav.net

📱 WhatsApp: +91 8956674887

NPAV also introduced FraudProtector.net, an AI-powered fraud detection and prevention suite available across Android, Windows, and iOS platforms. While basic tools are freely accessible, enhanced features are offered to premium users, ensuring layered protection.

Commitment to Indian Innovation

All NPAV products are proudly developed and hosted in India, ensuring data sovereignty and national security. The company holds multiple global certifications, including AV-Test, VB100, OPSWAT Gold, Checkmark, and APT Zero Day Protection.

“We’re proud to be an Indian company with global certifications. This acquisition reflects our commitment to secure digital India,” said Preeti Kela and Shaila Kela of NPAV.

Cyber Awareness and Support from Gujarat Police

The acquisition event was attended by S.B. Pandya, Police Inspector, and Hitesh Parmar, Police Sub Inspector from the Gujarat Cyber Cell. Parmar highlighted common cyberattack patterns, the importance of awareness, and legal resources available to victims.

Leaders Behind the Acquisition

The strategic deal was led by Sanjiv Kela and Sumeet Kela, Managing Directors of NPAV, and executed in collaboration with Nishith Mirani and Vikas Dhawade Patil, MD and VP of Nextview Technologies.

With this move, Net Protector reinforces its position as a trusted and future-ready cybersecurity provider, committed to safeguarding India’s digital ecosystem.

