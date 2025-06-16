Championing Hope in the Fight Against Oral Cancer: Dr. Smit Desai’s Expertise, Compassion Transform Lives

Heyansh Oral Care Hospital in Ahmedabad emerges as a beacon for oral cancer patients with advanced surgeries, early detection, and awareness outreach

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, June 16: As the cases of oral and head-neck cancers surge—especially among the youth—one name that has become synonymous with healing, resilience, and awareness is Dr. Smit A. Desai, Consultant Oral Cancer Surgeon and Founder of Heyansh Oral Care Hospital in Maninagar.

Now celebrating five successful years of dedicated service, the hospital has emerged as a trusted center for advanced oral cancer care, where cutting-edge treatment meets compassionate healing. With his unwavering commitment and surgical expertise, Dr. Desai has transformed countless lives, offering hope where there was once despair. With his unwavering dedication and expertise, Dr. Desai has successfully combined clinical precision with humane care, changing the course of countless lives.

Extraordinary Recoveries That Inspire

Two recent cases underscore the ground breaking impact of Dr. Desai’s surgical interventions.

Ten-year-old Vaishali, weighing merely 18 kg, was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening osteosarcoma of the mandible, carrying a grim prognosis of just 25 days. After being advised chemotherapy and radiotherapy elsewhere, she arrived at Heyansh Hospital, where Dr. Desai performed a complex reconstructive oral surgery. Today, Vaishali is thriving, smiling, and steadily gaining weight—a testament to the hospital’s success.

In another instance, 24-year-old Tushar Rawal faced osteosarcoma in the maxillary sinus, dangerously extending to his right eye orbit. Rejected by multiple hospitals, Tushar’s hopes were revived at Heyansh Oral Care Centre, where a critical surgery under Dr. Desai’s guidance set him on a road to recovery.

“Reconstruction of facial features in such aggressive cases is extremely challenging,” explains Dr. Desai, who holds fellowships in Oral and Head & Neck Oncology. “Yet, if detected early, oral cancer is entirely curable. Unfortunately, youth continue to fall victim to tobacco, gutka, and smoking-related habits. Our mission is to change that—one life and one awareness drive at a time.”

Pioneering a Dedicated Centre for Oral Cancer in Gujarat

Heyansh Oral Care Hospital, a 4,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility, is Gujarat’s only modern hospital solely dedicated to oral and neck cancer care. It is now expanding with a new wing in Satellite, Ahmedabad, to cater to rising demand.

Dr. Desai has treated more than 2,000 patients from various parts of Gujarat—including Bhavnagar, Himmatnagar, and Visnagar. His relentless efforts go beyond surgical treatment. Through awareness camps in residential societies, dance studios, and educational centers, he reaches vulnerable groups where prevention starts.

An Inspired Team Behind the Vision

Heyansh Hospital’s success is also rooted in its cohesive and skilled team. Supporting Dr. Desai are key experts including Dr. Ankit Shah, Dr. Malav Parikh, Dr. Viral Shah, and Dr. Chirag Makwana—each bringing specialization in oral cancer surgeries and post-operative care. The administrative and HR support is led by Shreya S. Desai (CMA), ensuring smooth operations and patient engagement.

“Dr. Desai is not just a skilled surgeon, but a torchbearer for preventive healthcare,” shared Dr. Malav Parikh, part of the hospital’s surgical oncology team. “His devotion to every patient—irrespective of background—is inspiring.”

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Ankit Shah, senior maxillofacial surgeon at the hospital, remarked, “Working under Dr. Desai’s leadership brings a sense of purpose. His innovation and heart-centered practice define the future of oral cancer care.”

“Dr. Desai’s vision goes beyond the operation theatre,” said Dr. Chirag Makwana, specialist in reconstructive oral surgery. “He approaches each case with an unmatched combination of empathy and innovation. I’ve witnessed patients walk in with despair and walk out with dignity. That transformation is the hallmark of his work.”

Dr. Viral Shah, senior surgical oncologist at the hospital, added, “What sets Dr. Desai apart is his willingness to take on the most complex cases without hesitation. His clarity in diagnosis, surgical finesse, and post-operative care protocols are saving lives—and setting benchmarks in oral cancer care.”

With over 100 national and seven international publications, and affiliations with AOMSI, IAOO, IAOMS, and FHNO, Dr. Desai’s work is not just clinical—it is academic, strategic, and deeply humanitarian.

As the fight against oral cancer grows urgent, Heyansh Oral Care Hospital is not just treating disease—it is restoring dignity, spreading awareness, and sowing seeds of hope across Gujarat.

Why Gujarat Is Emerging as a Hub for Oral and Neck Cancer

High Tobacco Consumption

Gujarat has one of the highest rates of tobacco chewing, especially in the form of gutkha, khaini, and pan masala. These products are directly linked to oral submucous fibrosis, precancerous lesions, and eventually oral cancer.

Cultural Acceptance

Tobacco and areca nut chewing are deeply rooted in social and cultural practices in many parts of Gujarat, making it harder to curb the habit despite awareness efforts.

Lack of Early Detection

Most cases are detected at an advanced stage, when the cancer has progressed, reducing the chances of effective treatment. Delays are often due to lack of awareness, neglect of early symptoms, or limited access to specialized diagnostics, especially in rural areas.

Poor Oral Hygiene and Diet

Low awareness about oral hygiene, combined with spicy diets and poor nutrition, may also play a contributing role in increasing susceptibility to oral diseases.

Alcohol Use (in pockets)

While Gujarat is a “dry state” officially, illegal alcohol consumption in some communities still contributes to cancer risks, especially when combined with tobacco.

Youth at Risk

There’s an increasing trend of youth becoming addicted to tobacco-based products early, often marketed aggressively and cheaply, which contributes to early onset of oral conditions.

Gujarat’s growing burden of oral and neck cancer is preventable. With stronger awareness campaigns, early screening programs, and community outreach — like the efforts by Dr. Smit Desai and his team — the tide can begin to turn.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)