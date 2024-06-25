Wednesday, June 26, 2024
KPIL Secures New Orders Worth ₹2,333 Crores

Mumbai, June 25: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,333 Crores.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

  • Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets
  • EPC Order for an industrial plant in the metal industry
  • Residential building order in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are happy with the new order wins in our T&D business, including our largest order in Sweden secured through subsidiary, LMG. The orders in T&D business have enhanced our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for the T&D business going forward. Our B&F business has further strengthen its capabilities by securing an EPC order in the metal industry from a prestigious client in India. These orders reaffirm our confidence that the T&D and B&F business will continue to contribute significantly to our growth going forward.”

