BSNL announces 7 new initiatives to transform how India communicates

New Delhi, Oct 22 : Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday announced seven new initiatives aimed at revolutionising how India connects, communicates and enhances its digital security.

The new initiatives are built on three key pillars — security, affordability and reliability. BSNL also unveiled its new logo, which represents its renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity to every corner of Bharat. The logo was launched by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The bold tagline ‘Connecting Bharat’ highlights BSNL’s unwavering mission to bridge the digital divide by offering a modern, reliable telecom network that connects both urban and rural India. BSNL said its spam-blocking solution automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS and creates a safer communication environment for users without the need to issue alerts to customers, ensuring seamless and secure communication for all users.

“BSNL is launching a first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming service for its FTTH customers, enabling high-speed internet access at BSNL hotspots at no extra charge, thus minimising data costs for users,” it added. BSNL’s fibre-based intranet TV service offers more than 500 live channels and Pay TV through its FTTH network. This service will be accessible for all BSNL FTTH subscribers without additional charges. The data used for the TV viewing will not be consuming the FTTH data pack, according to BSNL. BSNL has introduced reliable, low-latency, 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with C-DAC, leveraging made-in-India equipment and BSNL’s technological expertise.

This service enables advanced AI and IoT applications, in underground mines and large opencast mine which require high-speed low latency connectivity, such as safety analytics, real-time remote control of AGVs, AR-enabled remote maintenance, fleet tracking and optimisation, etc.